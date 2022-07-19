How to calculate gestational age (in weeks and months)

To know exactly how many weeks pregnant you are and how many months that means, it is necessary to calculate the gestational age and to do that it is enough to know the Date of the Last Menstruation (LMP) and count in a calendar how many weeks there are until the current date.

The doctor can also always inform the corrected gestational age, which is the date suggested in the ultrasound performed at the prenatal consultation, to accurately indicate how many weeks the woman is pregnant and what the Probable Date of Delivery will be.

It is also possible to calculate the gestational age by simply indicating the first day of the last period, to know how many months you are, how many weeks pregnant this means and on what day the baby is likely to be born:

What if I don’t know the date of my last period?

When a woman is not sure what the day of her last period was, the surest way to know how many weeks pregnant she is and what is the probable date of delivery is through ultrasound or through uterine height, which is what the doctor normally calculates the weeks and months of pregnancy. For this, the amount of Beta HCG in the blood, uterine height, after the 12th week of gestation and ultrasound requested by the gynecologist are considered.

How to calculate gestational age in weeks

To calculate the gestational age in weeks, the date of the last menstrual period must be recorded on a calendar. Every 7 days from this date, the baby will have another week to live.

For example, if the first day of the last menstrual period was March 11th and the result of the pregnancy test is positive, to know the gestational age, you should start counting the pregnancy from the 1st day of the last menstrual period and not the day you had sexual intercourse.

Thus, if March 11th, which was the DUM, was a Tuesday, on the following Monday, 7 days are completed and adding up to 7 days, if today is April 16th, Wednesday, the baby has 5 weeks and 2 days of pregnancy, which is 2 months of pregnancy.

The calculation is done this way because although the woman is not yet pregnant, it is very difficult to define exactly when fertilization occurred, as sperm can survive up to 7 days in the woman’s body before fertilizing the egg and actually starting the pregnancy.

How to know the gestational age in months

According to the Ministry of Health (2014) to know the gestational age, converting weeks into months, one must observe:

1st Quarter 1 month up to 4 and a half weeks of pregnancy 1st Quarter 2 months 4 and a half weeks to 9 weeks 1st Quarter 3 months 10 to 13 and a half weeks of pregnancy 2nd Quarter Four months 13 and a half weeks gestation to 18 weeks 2nd Quarter 5 months 19 to 22 and a half weeks of pregnancy 2nd Quarter 6 months 23 to 27 weeks of pregnancy 3rd Quarter 7 months 28 to 31 and a half weeks of pregnancy 3rd Quarter 8 months 32 to 36 weeks of pregnancy 3rd Quarter 9 months 37 to 42 weeks of pregnancy

Normally the pregnancy lasts 40 weeks, but the baby can be born between 39 and 41 weeks without any problems. However, if labor does not start spontaneously by 41 weeks, the doctor may choose to induce labor with oxytocin in the vein.

How to calculate the probable date of birth of the baby

To calculate the probable date of delivery, which should be around 40 weeks after the DUM, it is necessary to add 7 days to the DUM, then count back 3 months and then enter the following year.

For example, if the DUM was March 11, 2018, when adding 7 days, the result is March 18, 2018, and then it decreases 3 months, which means December 18, 2017, and adds another year. So in this case the Expected Date of Delivery is December 18, 2018.

This calculation does not give the exact date of the baby’s birth because the baby can be born between 37 and 42 weeks of gestation, however, the mother is already informed of the probable time of the baby’s birth.

baby growth

During each week of pregnancy, the baby grows about 1 to 2 cm and gains approximately 200 g, but in the third trimester it is easier to notice this rapid growth, as the fetus already has its organs formed and its organism starts to concentrate itself. mainly on accumulating fat and preparing for the moment of birth.