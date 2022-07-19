Can diabetics eat honey? and other situations in which it should be avoided

Honey should not be used by children under 1 year of age, by people with diabetes or allergy to honey, or in cases of intolerance to fructose, a type of sugar that is quite present in honey.

In addition, people who follow a vegan diet should also not make use of honey, since it is an animal product, produced by bees.

Honey is a natural food widely used to sweeten juices, vitamins and desserts, and to make syrups and home remedies against flu, colds and infections, due to its antiseptic and antioxidant properties. However, see below when the use of honey is contraindicated.

1. Children under 1 year

Children under 1 year of age should not consume honey because it can contain the spores of the bacteria. Clostridium botulinumwhich can develop in the baby’s intestines and cause botulism, a serious illness that can lead to death.

As up to 12 months the baby’s intestine is not yet fully mature, this bacteria multiplies more easily and can cause serious symptoms such as difficulty swallowing, loss of facial expressions, irritability and constipation. See more about baby botulism.

2. Diabetes

People with diabetes should avoid honey because it contains simple sugars, which raise blood glucose. Although honey has a lower glycemic index than sugar, it can still lead to changes in blood glucose and impair disease control.

Before using honey or any other type of sugar in the diet, diabetics must have the disease well controlled and have guidance from a doctor or nutritionist about the safety of using honey, which should always be consumed only in small amounts. See what the diabetes diet should look like.

3. Honey allergy

Honey allergy mostly happens in people who have an allergy to bee stings or pollen. It is characterized by a strong immune system reaction against honey, causing symptoms such as redness of the skin, itching of the body and throat, swollen lips and watery eyes.

In these cases, the only way to avoid the allergy is not to consume honey, also avoiding products or preparations that contain honey. Thus, it is important to always read the ingredients on the food label to identify whether or not honey was used in the preparation of that product.

4. Fructose intolerance

Fructose intolerance occurs when the intestine cannot digest fructose, a type of sugar that is present in honey and foods such as fruits, vegetables and processed products that contain additives such as fructose syrup.

Thus, in the presence of this intolerance, the individual should exclude honey and other products with fructose from the diet. See more in What to Eat in Fructose Intolerance.