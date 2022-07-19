Surgery to remove scar: how it is done, recovery and who can do it

Plastic surgery to correct a scar is intended to repair changes in the healing of a wound in any part of the body, by a cut, burn or previous surgery, such as a cesarean section or appendectomy, for example.

The purpose of this surgery is to correct skin defects, such as irregularities in texture, size or color, providing a more uniform skin, and is only performed in more severe scars or when other types of aesthetic treatments do not work, such as the use of silicone plates, radiotherapy or pulsed light, for example. Learn about scar treatment options before surgery.

How is the surgery done

The procedure performed to remove the scar depends on the type, size, location and severity of the scar, and is chosen by the plastic surgeon according to the needs and healing tendency of each person, and may use techniques that use cuts, removal or reorientation of affected skin parts.

types of surgery

Z-plasty: it is the most popular for scar revision;

Half Z-Plasty: when the adjacent skin on one side of the scar is elastic and on the other is not;

Z-plasty in four flaps (Limberg flap): it is particularly interesting for the release of severe scar contractures that tie or restrict normal flexion or in or in burns;

Planimetric Z-plasty: it is indicated for flat areas, and the triangle of the z-plasty is placed as a graft;

S-plasty: for the treatment of oval contracted scars;

W-plasty: to improve irregular linear scars;

Broken Geometric Lines: to convert a long linear scar into an irregular scar at random to make it less visible;

VY and VY type advancement: in cases of small contracted scars

Subcision and filling: For retracted and sunken scars that require filling with fat or hyaluronic acid;

Dermabrasion: This is the oldest technique and can be done manually or with a machine.

For the surgical procedure, the doctor may order some preoperative blood tests. As with any surgery, fasting for 8 hours is recommended, and the type of anesthesia performed depends on the procedure that will be performed, which can be local, with light or general sedation.

In some cases, a single procedure is sufficient to guarantee satisfactory results, however, in more complicated cases, repeating or performing new treatments may be recommended.

How is the recovery

After surgery, swelling and redness of the site can be noticed, so the result of the procedure begins to be seen only after a few weeks, and complete healing can take months and even 1 year to complete. In the recovery period, it is recommended:

Avoid intense physical activities;

Do not expose yourself excessively to the sun for 30 days;

Never forget to use the sunscreen, even after complete healing;

In addition, to assist in optimal healing after this surgery, preventing the scar from becoming ugly again, the doctor may recommend other topical treatments such as applying silicone plates, passing healing ointments or applying compressive dressings, for example. Learn what are the main recommended care after any plastic surgery to facilitate recovery.

Who can do the surgery?

Scar correction surgery is indicated by the plastic surgeon in situations of scar formation defects, which can be:

keloidwhich is a hardened scar, growing above normal due to a large production of collagen, and may be itchy and red; hypertrophic scarwhich is also a thickened scar, due to the disordering of collagen fibers, which may be darker or lighter than the surrounding skin; Retracted scar or contracturecauses an approximation of the skin around it, very common in cesarean sections, abdominoplasty or due to a burn, making it difficult to move the skin and nearby joints; enlarged scarit is a shallow and loose scar, with a lower surface than the skin; dyschromic scarwhich causes a change in skin color, which may be lighter or darker than the surrounding skin; atrophic scarin which the scar is deeper than the relief of the skin around it, very common in wounds and acne scars.

The purpose of the surgery is to improve the appearance and standardize the skin, not always guaranteeing the complete erasure of the scar, and the results may vary according to the skin of each person.

Other scar treatment options

Other possible treatments, which are recommended as a first choice before having surgery, are:

1. Aesthetic treatment

There are several techniques, such as chemical peeling, microdermabrasion, use of laser, radiofrequency, ultrasound or carboxytherapy, which are very useful to improve the appearance of lighter scars, such as pimples, or to even out skin color.

These treatments can be performed by the plastic surgeon or dermatologist in milder situations, however, in cases of larger scars that are difficult to treat, they may not be effective, and other treatments or surgery should be chosen. See, in more detail, some of these aesthetic treatment options to improve the appearance of the scar.

2. Treatment with tapes and ointments

It is done with the placement of silicone plates, tapes or compressive dressings, indicated by the dermatologist or plastic surgeon, which can be used for weeks to months. Massages with special products can also be oriented, which help to reduce the thickening, fibrosis or change in the color of the scar.

3. Injectable treatment

To improve the appearance of depressed or atrophic scars, substances such as hyaluronic acid or polymethylmethacrylate can be injected under the scar, in order to fill the skin and make it smoother. The effect of this treatment can be more temporary or lasting, depending on the type of material used and the condition of the scar.

In hypertrophic scars, corticosteroid injections can be performed to reduce collagen formation, reducing the size and thickening of the scar.