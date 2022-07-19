5 Treatments to Remove Old Scars

Old scars are the most difficult to remove but they can all be more discreet, flat and with good movement and we indicate here everything you can do to improve their appearance leaving it more discreet or almost imperceptible.

Scars older than 60 days are usually completely healed, do not hurt, do not itch but may be darker than the skin and raised or glued to the muscle. Learn about some treatment options:

1. Therapeutic massage

The first step is to apply a little almond oil or moisturizing cream, those that are very thick, which are more difficult to apply because the skin does not absorb as much.

Then, press the scar and with the fingertips make circular movements, up and down and from one side to the other along the entire scar. This massage will loosen the scar and the closer it is to the skin, the more time you need to invest in this massage.

In addition, during the massage you can also try to pull the skin that is 2 centimeters above the scar upwards and make a detachment of the skin you can also above the skin and another 2 centimeters below the scar.

Check out the steps and more tips in this video:

2. Use the vacuum to loosen the scar

There are small ‘cups’ of silicone that you buy in beauty supply stores or on the internet that promote a small vacuum, sucking the skin, releasing all adhesion.

To use the vacuum to remove the scar, it is necessary to apply oil or moisturizing cream on the site, press the ‘cup’ and place it on top of the scar and then release it. The vacuum will lift the scar and in order to have the desired effect, it is recommended that the vacuum be made along the entire length of the scar for 3 to 5 minutes.

There is also an aesthetic vacuum therapy device that uses this same method to promote better lymphatic drainage and eliminate cellulite and that can also be used to remove the scar. You can find this type of treatment in aesthetic clinics.

3. Whitening cream

Sometimes older scars are stained due to sun exposure without sunscreen, and the skin ends up getting darker. In this case, what you can do is apply daily a cream with whitening action that can be purchased at pharmacies, drugstores or even on the internet. However, it is important to be careful to apply only over the scar to even out the skin tone.

4. Corticosteroid cream to reduce volume

The dermatologist may indicate the use of a corticosteroid cream so that the scar is not so high and ugly, but it is also indicated when the scar is already very high. These high scars can be of two types, the keloid or hypertrophic scar and despite being caused by different situations, the treatment is similar and can be done with corticosteroids and for keloids they can be used in the form of injection directly into the scar and in the hypertrophic scar, just apply the cream daily.

The main difference of the hypertrophic scar is only high and does not exceed the size of the base of the scar, while the keloid scar is high and looks puffy, and its edges are outside the base of the scar.

5. Aesthetic treatment

The aesthetic physiotherapy clinics have several treatment protocols to improve the appearance of the scar, leaving it smaller, with good mobility and thinner. Some options are chemical peeling, microdermabrasion, use of laser, radiofrequency, ultrasound or carboxytherapy. The functional dermato physical therapist must personally evaluate and indicate the best treatment for each case, achieving optimal results.

When to resort to surgery

Subcision surgery is indicated when none of the cosmetic procedures to eliminate or lighten the scar have the desired effect. Thus, plastic surgery may be indicated, which aims to remove the scar or treat irregularities in texture or size, leaving the skin more uniform.

In this type of plastic surgery, the surgeon cuts the skin just above or below the scar, removes the adhesions that are underneath it and, using more modern techniques, creates a new scar that is much more discreet than the previous one. Know the types of surgery to remove scars and how it is done.