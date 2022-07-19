Scar adhesion treatments

To remove the scar from the skin, increasing its flexibility, massage or aesthetic treatments can be used, using devices that can be performed by a dermatologist or dermatofunctional physiotherapist.

Small scars caused by chickenpox, a cut in the skin, or minor surgery are easier to resolve, but you can also improve the appearance of larger or older scars.

1. Massage to take off the scar

What you can do at home to loosen the grip of the scar is to massage the area with a little almond oil or rose hips, for example, with circular movements, from side to side, up and down, pressing the skin in the opposite direction and also in the same direction. A scissor movement can also be performed, which consists of moving the scar in opposite directions.

This massage can be performed twice a week, but it should not cause pain, as the aim is not to reopen the scar. However, it is normal for the area to be a little red after the massage. Every day it should be possible to observe that the scar becomes more malleable, looser and more elastic.

2. Aesthetic treatments

The best equipment is ultrasound and radiofrequency, but treatments with carboxytherapy, microneedling or subcision surgery can also be used. Equipment such as lasers are also good options to remove the redness, while corticosteroid injections on top of the scar or botox around it.

When the scar is already old and is glued to the skin, it is not always possible to loosen the fibrosis points with the massage, being necessary to resort to treatments with the use of heat to increase the flexibility of the collagen.

The dermatologist or dermatofunctional physiotherapist will evaluate the scar, its height, color, shape and how much it is adhered, indicating the time required for treatment, which may vary from one person to another. However, the most common is that it takes at least 10 sessions of dermatofunctional physiotherapy to make the scar thin and the same color as the skin.

3. Ointments and creams

Some ointments and creams can be indicated during the healing period and should be used according to medical advice to favor the regeneration of fibers and favor the formation of type 1 collagen, preventing the formation of adhesions.

In addition, the use of creams with corticosteroids may also be recommended by the dermatologist to prevent the scar from getting high and to promote correct healing.

Because the scar is glued

Scar adhesion is when the tissue underneath and around the scar is stuck together, which prevents it from moving from one side to the other. This happens because during healing, the body produces a lot of collagen and fibrotic tissues in a disorderly way, creating adhesions.

The tissue that forms the scar is slightly different from the rest of the skin. Skin tissue is formed mainly by type 1 collagen, which is more flexible, while the scar is formed by type 3 collagen, which is harder and, therefore, favors the formation of fibrosis, which results from a disordered growth of these fibers in the skin layers.

How to prevent the scar from sticking together

To prevent the scar from sticking together, it is important to take some care during the healing process, and it may be indicated to massage the scar site and perform lymphatic drainage, for example, because this way it is possible to favor the organized regeneration of the fibers.

So, as soon as the stitches are removed, if you notice that the scar is well closed, it is recommended to hydrate the skin a lot with a moisturizing cream and you can massage it as follows:

Place the index and middle fingers around the scar, and bring them together, which will bring the edges of the scar together, preventing its opening;

Then, keep this ‘tweezers’, holding the scar;

Move the skin and muscle from side to side along the entire length of the scar.

In a physiotherapy clinic, a treatment with red light can be performed, which helps the tissues to heal in an orderly way, because the collagen fibers follow exactly the direction of the light, promoting a more organized tissue, thus preventing the formation of fibrosis, which is when the scar is glued.

See how to do this massage and other important care by watching the video below: