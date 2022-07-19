Yellow spot on the eye: 3 main causes and what to do

The presence of a yellow spot in the eye is usually not a sign of a serious problem, and in many cases it is related to benign changes in the eye, such as pinguecula or pterygium, for example, which may not even need treatment.

However, when the eye appears yellow, it can also be an indicator of a little more serious problems, such as changes in the liver or gallbladder, which cause jaundice. Although jaundice usually turns the entire white of the eye yellow, in some cases it can only appear as small spots that increase over time.

Therefore, whenever there is a change in the eye, it is very important to go to the ophthalmologist or a general practitioner to identify the correct cause, starting treatment if necessary.

1. Liver or gallbladder problems

Although jaundice caused by liver or gallbladder problems usually makes the white part of the eye yellow, there are some cases of people who start by observing the presence of small yellow spots in the eye.

This change happens due to the excessive accumulation of bilirubin in the blood, which ends up making the eyes yellow, as well as the skin. At first, this symptom affects only the eyes, but later it can spread to the whole body. Other typical symptoms of liver problems include nausea, pain in the abdominal area, loss of appetite and excessive tiredness, for example.

What to do: if there is a suspicion of liver problems, a hepatologist or general practitioner should be consulted for blood tests or an ultrasound to identify if there is indeed any change in the liver or bile ducts, initiating appropriate treatment. See what other symptoms of liver problems are and how treatment is done.

2. Eye pinguecula

This is one of the most common causes of the appearance of a yellow spot on the white part of the eye and it happens due to the excessive growth of the tissue present in this region of the eye. For this reason, this is a type of stain that appears to have some relief.

Ocular pinguecula is not a serious problem and often does not require treatment, as it may not cause any symptoms or complications. This change is more common in people who are exposed to the sun for a long time or who have dry eye syndrome. Here are some ways to combat dry eye.

What to do: usually pinguecula does not require a specific treatment, however, to confirm the diagnosis the best option is to consult an ophthalmologist. If symptoms arise, such as eye irritation or discomfort, the doctor may prescribe the application of some specific eye drops.

3. Pterygium in the eyes

The ocular pterygium is very similar to the pinguecula, however, tissue growth in the eye can also happen over the retina, causing a spot to appear that is not only on the white part of the eye, but can also spread upwards. of eye color.

Although in these cases the change appears more pink, there are people who may have a more yellowish pterygium. This change is more common in men between the ages of 20 and 30 and can cause discomfort when opening and closing the eye, as well as vision problems.

What to do: in most cases the treatment of pterygium is done by an ophthalmologist through the application of eye drops, however, surgery can also be recommended if the tissue growth is very exaggerated. Thus, if there is a suspicion of pterygium, it is very important to consult an ophthalmologist.