Pterygium in the eye: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

The pterygium, popularly known as flesh of the eye, is an alteration characterized by the growth of tissue in the cornea of ​​the eye, which can cause blurred vision, burning in the eye, photophobia and difficulty seeing, especially when the tissue grows a lot and ends up covering the pupil.

Pterygium happens more often in men from the age of 20 and can happen due to genetic factors or frequent exposure to sunlight, dust and wind, for example.

The diagnosis of pterygium must be made by the ophthalmologist by evaluating the symptoms presented by the person and changes in the eye identified through ophthalmological exams. As soon as the diagnosis is made, it is important that the treatment is started soon after, as this is how it is possible to relieve the symptoms and prevent the excessive growth of the tissue.

main symptoms

As the tissue grows, signs and symptoms may appear, the main ones being:

Itching and tearing of the eye;

Burning in the eye;

Discomfort when opening and closing the eyes;

Sensation of sand in the eye;

Difficulty seeing;

Photophobia, which corresponds to the greater sensitivity of the eyes to light;

Redness in the eyes;

Presence of tissue covering the pupil;

Blurred vision, in more advanced cases.

Although most of the time there is the appearance of pinkish tissue in the eyes, some people may have the tissue growing more yellowish, which is also indicative of pterygium.

Pterygium is usually associated with frequent and prolonged exposure of the eyes to ultraviolet radiation, dust and wind, for example, but it can also happen due to genetic factors, especially if there is a family history of pterygium. The diagnosis of pterygium is made by the ophthalmologist from the observation of the symptoms presented by the person and evaluation of the eye through ophthalmological exams.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for pterygium is indicated by the ophthalmologist according to the signs and symptoms presented by the person and whether or not there is vision impairment. In most cases it is recommended to use analgesic or lubricating eye drops that help relieve symptoms. Know the main types of eye drops.

In addition, it is important to wear suitable sunglasses with UVA and UVB protection, as well as hats or caps and lenses that have a protective filter against the sun’s ultraviolet light. In this way it is possible to avoid the factors that favor the development of pterygium.

It is important that the person with pterygium is regularly monitored by the ophthalmologist to check the tissue growth and if there is impairment of vision, in which case surgery is necessary.

pterygium surgery

Surgery for pterygium is indicated when the tissue grows excessively and, in addition to aesthetic discomfort, the person’s visual ability is impaired. This surgery is performed under local anesthesia, lasts about 30 minutes and consists of removing excess tissue followed by a conjunctival transplant to cover the lesion site.

Despite promoting the removal of excess tissue, it is important that eye care is adopted, such as the use of caps and sunglasses, as the pterygium can return.