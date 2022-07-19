Contraceptive thrombosis: 6 signs to watch out for

The use of contraceptives can increase the chances of developing venous thrombosis, which is the formation of a clot within a vein, partially or completely blocking the flow of blood.

Any hormonal contraceptive, whether in pill form, injections, implants or patches, can have this side effect because they contain an association of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, which, by preventing pregnancy, also end up interfering with the blood clotting mechanism, facilitating the formation of clots.

However, it should be remembered that the risk of thrombosis remains very low, and it is much more likely to occur from other causes, such as smoking, diseases that alter clotting, or after a period of immobilization, due to surgery or a long journey. , for example.

6 main symptoms of thrombosis

The most common form of thrombosis to appear in women who use contraceptives is deep vein thrombosis, which occurs in the legs, and which usually causes symptoms such as:

Swelling in only one of the legs; Redness of the affected leg; Enlarged veins in the leg; Increase in local temperature; Pain or heaviness; Skin thickening.

Other forms of thrombosis, which are rarer and more serious, include pulmonary embolism, which causes severe shortness of breath, rapid breathing, and chest pain, or cerebral thrombosis, which causes stroke-like symptoms with loss of strength in one side of the body and difficulty speaking.

Learn more details about each type of thrombosis and its symptoms.

What to do in case of suspicion

When thrombosis is suspected, one should immediately go to the hospital. The doctor may order tests, such as ultrasound, doppler, tomography and blood tests. However, there is no test that confirms that venous thrombosis was caused by the use of contraceptives, so this suspicion is confirmed when other more probable causes for thrombosis were not found, such as prolonged travel, after surgery, smoking or clotting disorders, for example.

What contraceptives can cause thrombosis

The risk of developing thrombosis is proportional to the estrogen hormone values ​​in the formula, therefore, contraceptives with more than 50 mcg of estradiol are the ones with the highest chance of developing this type of effect, and it is recommended to use, whenever possible, those that contain 20 to 30 mcg of this substance.

See other common birth control pill side effects and what to do.

Who should not use birth control

Despite the increased possibilities, the chances of developing thrombosis due to contraceptive use remains small, unless the woman has other risk factors, which combined with the use of the pill, can increase this risk.

Situations that increase the risk of thrombosis, and contraceptive use should be avoided, are:

smoking;

Age greater than 35 years;

Family history of thrombosis;

frequent migraine;

Obesity;

Diabetes.

Therefore, whenever a woman is going to start using a contraceptive, it is recommended to undergo an evaluation by the gynecologist beforehand, who will be able to carry out a clinical evaluation, physical examination, and request tests to prevent the possibility of complications.