Placental and umbilical thrombosis: what they are, symptoms and treatment

Placental or umbilical cord thrombosis occurs when a clot forms in the veins or arteries of the placenta or umbilical cord, impairing the amount of blood that passes to the fetus and causing decreased fetal movements. Thus, the main difference is related to where the clot is:

placental thrombosis : the clot is in the veins or arteries of the placenta;

: the clot is in the veins or arteries of the placenta; umbilical thrombosis: the clot is in the vessels of the umbilical cord.

Since they affect the amount of blood that passes to the fetus, these types of thrombosis can indicate an emergency situation, as there is less oxygen and nutrients reaching the developing baby, increasing the chances of miscarriage or premature delivery.

Thus, whenever there is a decrease in fetal movements, it is very important that the pregnant woman consults the obstetrician to assess whether there is a problem that needs to be treated.

How to identify thrombosis

The main symptom of thrombosis in the placenta is the absence of fetal movements and, therefore, when it happens, it is recommended to immediately go to the emergency room to do an ultrasound and identify the problem, initiating the appropriate treatment.

However, in most cases, the pregnant woman does not feel any symptoms and, for this reason, she must go to all prenatal consultations to monitor the baby’s development through ultrasounds.

In cases where the woman no longer feels the baby’s movements, she should immediately go to the emergency department or to the obstetrician accompanying the pregnancy to check her and the baby’s health status. Here’s how to correctly count fetal movements to make sure your baby is okay.

Main causes

The causes of thrombosis in the placenta or umbilical cord are not yet fully understood, however, women with blood clotting problems, such as thrombophilia, are at greater risk of developing clots due to changes in the blood, such as antithrombin deficit, of protein C, protein S deficit and alteration of factor V Leiden.

How is the treatment done?

Typically, treatment for these types of thrombosis in pregnancy includes the use of anticoagulant drugs, such as warfarin, to keep the blood thin and prevent new thrombi from forming, ensuring that the baby and mother are not life-threatening.

In addition, during treatment, the obstetrician may advise some care that helps to keep the blood thinner, such as:

Eat foods rich in vitamin E , such as wheat germ oil, hazelnut or sunflower seeds. See a list of other foods rich in vitamin E.

, such as wheat germ oil, hazelnut or sunflower seeds. See a list of other foods rich in vitamin E. Wear compression stockings ;

; Avoid crossing your legs ;

; Do not eat very fatty foodssuch as yellow cheeses and sausages, or foods rich in vitamin K, such as spinach and broccoli. See a more complete list: Foods that source vitamin K.

In the most serious cases, in which the thrombosis affects a very large region of the placenta or there is a risk of harming the baby, for example, the pregnant woman may need to stay in the maternity unit until the moment of delivery to make a constant evaluation.

Generally, there is a better chance of survival when the fetus is more than 24 weeks old, as the obstetrician can deliver a premature birth when the risk of life is very high.