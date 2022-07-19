5 reasons to drink more sparkling water

Sparkling water is good for health, as in addition to hydrating, it contains the same micronutrients as natural water, being differentiated only by the addition of CO2 (carbon dioxide), an inert gas that is eliminated from the body soon after ingestion. The presence of CO2 in the water only leads to the appearance of bubbles and a more acidic taste to the water.

Simple sparkling water, without additives, is the one that has all the benefits of hydration, often being of great help to those who do not drink much water and prefer soft drinks due to the presence of gas, for example.

Despite being healthy, some brands add some substances to sparkling water, such as flavorings and artificial sweeteners, which ends up diminishing the healthy effect and benefits of sparkling water and, therefore, it is recommended that you observe the packaging label.

Thus, the main benefits of sparkling water are:

1. Hydrate the body

Sparkling water hydrates just as much and has the same nutrients as natural water. In addition, the addition of carbon dioxide is not harmful to health because the body absorbs and eliminates this gas.

2. Be rich in nutrients

Mineral water, whether carbonated or still, is rich in nutrients such as calcium, potassium and magnesium. As it also contains sodium, people who have high blood pressure should pay attention to the label, as some brands may add more amounts of this substance, and brands that do this should be avoided.

3. Help you lose weight

The gas in carbonated water, when released into the stomach, makes you feel full and full, which can help you eat less and decrease the amount of calories in a meal. In addition, sparkling water has no calories and, therefore, can be consumed at will.

4. Improve taste

Sparkling water makes the taste buds more sensitive to the taste of food, and can accentuate its flavor, making it a great option before enjoying a coffee or a glass of wine, for example.

In addition, the CO2 present in water stimulates the functioning of the stomach, increasing its secretion and emptying, which can improve the sensation of digestion.

5. Can replace coolant

In addition to being taken in its natural version, sparkling water can be a healthy way to replace soda, through its flavoring. Using lemon, orange zest, mint and ginger, for example, can be great ways to make the drink tastier and facilitate the consumption of water throughout the day. Check out some flavored water recipes.

Is sparkling water bad for your health?

Due to the similarity in appearance and taste of drinks such as soda, there are many myths created about sparkling water, however the consumption of sparkling water, as long as it does not have artificial flavorings, does not pose any health risks. In this way, sparkling water:

Does not harm pregnancy and can be consumed normally during this period. However, during pregnancy the feeling of a full stomach and bloating can be greater, as the enlarged belly puts pressure on the stomach, making it more sensitive;

and can be consumed normally during this period. However, during pregnancy the feeling of a full stomach and bloating can be greater, as the enlarged belly puts pressure on the stomach, making it more sensitive; does not cause cellulite since both cellulite and fat gain occur due to the consumption of drinks rich in sugar, which is not the case with sparkling water;

since both cellulite and fat gain occur due to the consumption of drinks rich in sugar, which is not the case with sparkling water; Does not remove calcium from bones , and does not interfere with the absorption of calcium from food. This can happen when drinking soda in excess, mainly because, with excess consumption of this drink, other sources of minerals are left aside. Furthermore, in soda, excess caffeine and phosphoric acid action can decrease bone mineral density;

, and does not interfere with the absorption of calcium from food. This can happen when drinking soda in excess, mainly because, with excess consumption of this drink, other sources of minerals are left aside. Furthermore, in soda, excess caffeine and phosphoric acid action can decrease bone mineral density; It doesn’t hurt the kidneys and the more consumed the better, as well as natural water, so that they work better and the body is hydrated;

and the more consumed the better, as well as natural water, so that they work better and the body is hydrated; Does not cause changes or corrosion of teeth, because the amount of acid is not very high to the point of not having more acidity than a soda or lemon juice, for example. So, to cause harm to the teeth, soda water would need to stay many hours in contact with the teeth, which does not happen.

The necessary amount of water per day, with or without gas, is about 2 liters, or 8 glasses, but this can vary according to the person’s weight, whether they do physical activity or sweat excessively, and the presence of some diseases, such as kidney failure or heart failure. Know how much water you need each day.

