Pancuron (pancuronium): what is it for and how to use it

Pancuron has pancuronium bromide in its composition, which acts as a muscle relaxant, being used as an aid to general anesthesia to facilitate tracheal intubation and to relax the muscles in order to facilitate the performance of medium and long-term surgical procedures.

This medication is available as an injection and is for hospital use only and can only be used by healthcare professionals.

what is it for

Pancuronium is indicated to complement general anesthesia in medium and long-term surgeries, being a muscle relaxant that acts on the neuromuscular junction, being useful to facilitate tracheal intubation and promote skeletal muscle relaxation during medium and long-term surgical procedures. .

This remedy is indicated for the following patients:

Hypoxemics who resist mechanical ventilation and who have an unstable heart, when the use of sedatives is prohibited;

Who suffer from severe bronchospasm that does not respond to conventional therapy;

With severe tetanus or intoxication, which are cases where muscle spasm prohibits adequate ventilation;

In status epilepticus, unable to maintain their own ventilation;

With tremors in which the metabolic demand for oxygen must be reduced.

How to use

The dosage of Pancuron must be individualized for each person. Administration of the injectable must be performed in a vein by a healthcare professional.

Possible side effects

Side effects of Pancuron are very rare, however, occasionally respiratory failure or arrest, cardiovascular disorders, eye changes and allergic reactions may occur.

who shouldn’t use

Pancuron is contraindicated in patients with hypersensitivity to any component of the formula, people with myasthenia gravis or pregnant women.