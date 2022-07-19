Myelogram: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

The myelogram, also known as bone marrow aspiration, is an exam that aims to verify the functioning of the bone marrow from the analysis of the blood cells produced. Thus, this test is requested by the doctor when there is a suspicion of diseases that may interfere with this production, such as leukemia, lymphoma or myeloma, for example.

This exam needs to be done with a thick needle, capable of reaching the inner part of the bone where the bone marrow is located, popularly known as marrow, so it is necessary to carry out a small localized anesthesia to reduce pain and discomfort during the procedure. the procedure.

After collecting the material, the hematologist or pathologist will analyze the blood sample and identify possible changes, such as decreased production of blood cells, the production of defective or cancerous cells, for example.

Myelogram puncture site

what is it for

The myelogram is usually requested after changes in the blood count, in which few blood cells or a large number of immature cells are identified, for example, being indicative of changes in the bone marrow. Thus, the myelogram is requested in order to investigate the cause of the change, and may be indicated by the doctor in the following situations:

Investigation of unexplained anemia, or a reduction in the number of white blood cells and platelets in which the causes were not identified in the initial tests;

Search for causes for changes in the function or shape of blood cells;

Diagnosis of hematological cancer, such as leukemia or multiple myeloma, among others, as well as follow-up of the evolution or treatment, when it has already been confirmed;

Suspected metastasis of a serious cancer to the bone marrow;

Investigation of fever of unknown cause, even after carrying out several tests;

Suspected bone marrow infiltration by substances such as iron, in the case of hemochromatosis, or infections, such as visceral leishmaniasis.

Thus, the result of the myelogram is very important in the diagnosis of several diseases, allowing the appropriate treatment. In some cases, a bone marrow biopsy may also be necessary, a more complex and time-consuming examination, as it is necessary to remove a piece of bone, but often important to give more details about the marrow. Learn what it is for and how a bone marrow biopsy is performed.

How is done

The myelogram is a test that reaches deep tissues of the body, as this is usually done by a general practitioner or hematologist. Generally, the bones on which myelograms are performed are the sternum, located in the chest, the iliac crest, which is the bone located in the pelvis region, and the tibia, the leg bone, most often done in children, and its steps include :

Clean the place with proper materials to avoid contamination, such as povidone or chlorhexidine; Perform local anesthesia with a needle from the skin and the outside of the bone; Make a puncture with a special, thicker needle to pierce the bone and reach the bone marrow; Connect a syringe to the needle to aspirate and collect the desired material; Remove the needle and compress the site with gauze to prevent bleeding.

After collecting the material, it is necessary to carry out the analysis and interpretation of the result, which can be done by a blade, by the doctor himself, as well as by machines specialized in the analysis of blood cells.

possible risks

Generally, the myelogram is a quick procedure and with rare complications, however, it is possible to experience pain or discomfort at the puncture site, as well as bleeding, hematoma or infection. The collection of the material may be necessary, in few cases, due to the insufficient or inadequate amount of sample for analysis.