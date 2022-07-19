Bone marrow biopsy: what it is, what it is for and how it is done

Bone marrow biopsy is an exam performed with the objective of evaluating the characteristics of bone marrow cells and therefore is usually used to help the doctor make diagnoses and follow the evolution of diseases such as lymphoma, myelodysplasias or multiple myeloma, as well as to look for infections or to identify if there are metastases from other types of tumors to this site.

A bone marrow biopsy is indicated by a hematologist or oncologist and is usually performed to complement the bone marrow aspirate, called a myelogram, especially when this test fails to provide sufficient information about the bone marrow in a given disease.

Bone marrow biopsy can be quite uncomfortable, as the exam is done from the collection of a sample of the hip bone, and therefore, it is done under local anesthesia that helps to reduce discomfort.

what is it for

Bone marrow biopsy is a very important test, as it provides information about the number and characteristics of the cells that make up the bone marrow. In this way, the exam will detect if the marrow is empty or excessively full, if there are deposits of undue substances, such as iron or fibrosis, as well as observe the presence of any other abnormal cells.

Thus, bone marrow biopsy can be used in the diagnosis or monitoring of some diseases, such as:

Hodgkin’s and non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas;

Myelodysplastic syndrome;

Chronic myeloproliferative diseases;

Myelofibrosis;

Multiple myeloma and other gammopathies;

Identification of cancer metastases;

Aplastic anemia and other unexplained causes of decreased marrow cellularity;

Essential thrombocythemia;

Search for causes of infectious processes, such as chronic granulomatous disease;

In addition, bone marrow biopsy can also be performed with the aim of identifying the stage of some types of cancer and monitoring the evolution of the disease.

Most of the time, the bone marrow biopsy is done together with the myelogram, which is done from the collection of a blood sample from the bone marrow and which aims to evaluate the characteristics of the blood cells produced by the marrow. Understand what a myelogram is and how it is done.

how is it done

The bone marrow biopsy procedure can be performed in the doctor’s office, hospital bed, or operating room, depending on the patient’s health status. It is performed under local anesthesia, however, in some cases, light sedation may be necessary, especially in children or patients who are unable to cooperate with the exam.

This procedure is usually done on the hip bone, at a place called the iliac crest, but in children it can be done on the tibia, a bone in the leg. The test is usually done shortly after the bone marrow aspirate is collected, which can be collected at the same site.

During the exam, the doctor inserts a thick needle, specially developed for this exam, through the skin until it reaches the inner part of the bone, from where a sample of the bone fragment of about 2 cm is taken. Then, this sample will be placed on slides and laboratory tubes and will be analyzed by the hematologist or pathologist.

Risks and care after the exam

Bone marrow biopsy is a safe procedure and rarely brings complications such as bleeding and purple spots on the skin, but it is common for the patient to experience pain during the exam and up to 1 to 3 days later.

The patient can resume normal activities a few minutes after the exam, preferably resting on the day of the exam. There is no need to modify your diet or medication use, and the dressing at the needlestick site can be removed between 8 and 12 hours after the exam.