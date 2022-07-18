5 tips to prevent deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

Deep vein thrombosis happens when there is formation of clots that end up clogging a vein in the leg and, therefore, is more common in people who smoke, take the contraceptive pill or who are overweight.

However, thrombosis can be avoided through simple measures, such as avoiding sitting for a long time, drinking water during the day and wearing comfortable clothes. In addition, it is important to perform physical activity at least 2 times a week, as well as to have a balanced diet, rich in vegetables and vegetables, and to avoid smoking or drinking too much alcohol.

It is important to inform the general practitioner of previous cases of deep vein thrombosis or a family history of the disease, as it may be recommended to wear compression stockings, especially during long journeys or in jobs that require a lot of standing.

The 5 essential tips to prevent the onset of a deep vein thrombosis are:

1. Avoid sitting too long

To avoid a deep vein thrombosis, one of the simplest and most important tips is to avoid sitting for a long time, as this hinders blood circulation and facilitates the formation of clots, which can end up clogging one of the leg veins.

Ideally, people who need to sit for a long time, take regular breaks to get up and move their body, taking a short walk or stretching, for example.

2. Move your legs every 30 minutes

If it is not possible to get up to stretch and walk regularly, it is recommended that every 30 minutes the legs and feet are moved or massaged so that circulation is activated and the formation of clots is avoided.

A good tip to activate leg circulation while sitting is to rotate your ankles or stretch your legs for 30 seconds, for example.

3. Avoid crossing your legs

The act of crossing the legs can directly interfere with venous return, that is, the return of blood to the heart. Therefore, it is recommended that people who are at risk of clot formation avoid crossing their feathers regularly, as blood circulation is facilitated.

In addition to avoiding crossing your legs, women should also avoid walking in high shoes every day, as this can also favor the formation of clots.

4. Wear comfortable clothes

Wearing tight pants and shoes can also interfere with circulation and encourage clots to form. Therefore, it is recommended to wear comfortable, loose-fitting pants and shoes.

In some cases, the use of elastic stockings may be recommended, as they aim to compress the leg and stimulate circulation.

5. Drink water during the day

Consumption of at least 2 liters of water a day is essential, because in addition to being essential for the proper functioning of the body, water makes the blood more fluid, facilitating circulation and preventing the formation of clots.

In addition to the consumption of liquids throughout the day, it is important to pay attention to food, giving preference to foods that are able to stimulate blood circulation, reduce swelling in the legs and prevent the formation of thrombi, such as salmon, sardines , oranges and tomatoes, for example.