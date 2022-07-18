What is a thrombosis, main symptoms and treatment

Thrombosis is characterized by the formation of clots inside the veins or arteries, which end up preventing blood circulation and causing symptoms such as pain and swelling at the affected site.

The most common type of thrombosis is deep vein thrombosis (DVT), which happens in the veins of the leg, but the clot can also affect other, more serious places, such as the lung or brain. Depending on the affected site, symptoms can vary greatly, from swelling of the leg to loss of strength in the body or severe difficulty breathing.

Regardless of the type of thrombosis, whenever there is a suspicion it is very important to go immediately to the hospital to confirm the diagnosis and start treatment to restore blood circulation, avoiding more serious complications that can be life-threatening.

Symptoms of each type of thrombosis

Symptoms vary depending on the type of thrombosis:

Deep vein thrombosis (in the legs) : swelling, redness, and heat at the affected site that get worse over time, often with pain or a feeling of heaviness, and the skin may feel tight. These symptoms can also appear in any other location, such as arms or hands, for example.

: swelling, redness, and heat at the affected site that get worse over time, often with pain or a feeling of heaviness, and the skin may feel tight. These symptoms can also appear in any other location, such as arms or hands, for example. pulmonary thrombosis : shortness of breath, severe chest pain, coughing and excessive tiredness, which come on suddenly and get worse in a short time;

: shortness of breath, severe chest pain, coughing and excessive tiredness, which come on suddenly and get worse in a short time; cerebral thrombosis: tingling or paralysis on one side of the body, crooked mouth, difficulty speaking or changes in vision, for example.

However, in some cases, depending on the size of the blood clot and the blood vessel where it is lodged, it may not cause any symptoms. In addition, there is thrombophlebitis, which is the partial closure of a superficial vein, causing localized swelling and redness of the affected vein, which causes a lot of pain on palpation.

In the presence of signs and symptoms that indicate thrombosis, the medical emergency service should be sought immediately, so that the doctor can carry out a clinical evaluation and, if necessary, request tests such as ultrasound or tomography. This is because it is necessary to start a quick treatment with anticoagulant drugs, such as Heparin, for example.

How is the treatment done?

Thrombosis is curable, and its treatment has two fundamental goals, which are to prevent clots from growing and to prevent existing clots from breaking loose. These goals can be achieved through the use of anticoagulant drugs, such as Heparin and Warfarin, under the guidance of the vascular surgeon or cardiologist.

In some cases, it is necessary to stay hospitalized for adjustment of medication doses and other tests. After the initial period, it is also recommended to take some care, such as avoiding sitting with your legs down and always wearing elastic compression socks, such as Kendall socks, as this reduces the risk of clot formation.

See more details about thrombosis treatment options.

What to do to prevent thrombosis

The prevention of thrombosis can be done through a healthy diet, good hydration and regular practice of physical exercises, which improves blood circulation, reduces inflammatory processes and prevents the accumulation of fatty plaques in blood vessels.

In people who have varicose veins, circulatory problems or who remain seated for a long time, it is recommended to use elastic compression stockings. In addition, in situations where it is necessary to remain still for a long time, as in the case of bedridden people, it is recommended to change the person’s position regularly, at least every 2 hours.

When you intend to travel, the person should get up every hour and walk a little, in order to facilitate blood circulation. Here are other tips that can help improve your trip:

Who is at greatest risk of thrombosis?

Some risk factors for the development of thrombosis are:

Have a family history of any type of thrombosis;

have obesity;

Be pregnant;

Have any blood disorders, such as thrombophilia;

Have leg or foot surgery;

Use medications that interfere with clotting;

Staying in a very long rest period, either lying down or sitting.

In addition, older people are also at greater risk of developing clots and suffering from thrombosis, as blood circulation tends to be slower. Therefore, maintaining an active lifestyle for as long as possible is very important.