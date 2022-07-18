What is the treatment for deep vein thrombosis (DVT)

Venous thrombosis is the obstruction of blood flow in the veins by a clot, or thrombus, and its treatment must be started as soon as possible to prevent the clot from increasing in size or traveling to the lungs or brain, causing pulmonary embolism or stroke

Thrombosis is curable, and its treatment is guided by the general practitioner or vascular surgeon after identifying the symptoms and confirming the diagnosis, and can be done with anticoagulant drugs, in milder cases, or with thrombolytics and/or surgery, in more severe cases. serious. To understand more details about what it is and what the symptoms of thrombosis are, check out how to identify thrombosis.

In addition, after the acute phase has passed, the doctor may advise the use of elastic compression stockings and the practice of light physical exercise, such as walking or swimming, to facilitate blood circulation and prevent the problem from returning. .

Treatment options for thrombosis depend on the symptoms and severity of the case and may include:

1. Anticoagulant Remedies

Anticoagulants, such as Heparin or Warfarin, are the first treatment option for deep vein thrombosis, as they decrease the blood’s ability to clot, thinning the clot and preventing new clots from forming elsewhere in the body.

Normally, in the case of thrombosis in the legs or arms, treatment with anticoagulants is done with pills and lasts about 3 months, and can be continued for longer if the clot is very large, takes time to dilute or if there is any disease that facilitates the clotting. clot formation.

There are different types of anticoagulants, which can be:

injectables , such as Heparin, which has a faster action and is made in association with the oral warfarin tablet, until the clotting tests, such as INR and TPAE, show that the blood is indeed in the anticoagulation range. After reaching this goal (INR between 2.5 and 3.5), the injectable is stopped, leaving only the oral tablet.

, such as Heparin, which has a faster action and is made in association with the oral warfarin tablet, until the clotting tests, such as INR and TPAE, show that the blood is indeed in the anticoagulation range. After reaching this goal (INR between 2.5 and 3.5), the injectable is stopped, leaving only the oral tablet. in pill, with modern drugs, such as Rivaroxaban, which are capable of replacing Warfarin and do not need to be corrected by the INR. These do not need to be started with injectables. However, care should be taken in the presence of some factors such as kidney disease, age, weight and still have a high cost.

To better understand how these remedies work, check out the most commonly used anticoagulants and what they are for. In addition, during anticoagulant treatment, the patient must have blood tests regularly to assess the thickness of the blood and avoid complications such as bleeding or anemia, for example.

2. Thrombolytic Remedies

Thrombolytics, such as Streptokinase or Alteplase, for example, are used in cases where anticoagulants alone are not able to treat deep vein thrombosis or when the patient develops serious complications, such as extensive pulmonary embolism.

Treatment with thrombolytics usually lasts for about 7 days, during which time the patient must stay in the hospital to receive injections directly into the vein and avoid efforts that could cause bleeding.

3. Surgery for thrombosis

Surgery is used in the most severe cases of deep vein thrombosis or when it is not possible to dilute the clot with the use of anticoagulants or thrombolytics.

Surgery for deep vein thrombosis is used to remove the clot from the legs or to place a filter in the inferior vena cava, preventing the clot from passing to the lungs.

Signs of improvement in thrombosis

Signs of improvement in thrombosis appear a few days after starting treatment and include a decrease in redness and pain. Leg swelling may take a few weeks to subside, and may be greater later in the day.

Signs of worsening thrombosis

Signs of worsening thrombosis are mainly related to the clot moving from the legs to the lungs and may include sudden difficulty breathing, chest pain, dizziness, fainting or coughing up blood.

When the patient shows these signs of worsening, immediately go to the hospital or call medical help, calling 192.

