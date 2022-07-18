Thyroiditis: what it is, main types and symptoms

Thyroiditis is inflammation of the thyroid gland that can happen due to various situations, such as changes in immunity, infections or medication use, for example, and can happen acutely, in which the evolution is faster, or in a chronic way, in that inflammation happens gradually.

As thyroid inflammation occurs, signs and symptoms can appear, such as pain in the neck region, difficulty swallowing, fever and chills, in addition to being able to cause consequences such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

It is important that thyroiditis is identified and treated as soon as the first signs and symptoms appear, as in some cases there is a great chance of cure. Treatment for thyroiditis is indicated by the endocrinologist and varies according to the cause and, consequently, the type of thyroiditis.

According to the cause of thyroid inflammation, thyroiditis can be classified into a few types, the main ones being:

1. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis

Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is the most common type of chronic thyroiditis and is most common in women between the ages of 30 and 50, although it can appear at any stage of life. Hashimoto’s thyroiditis is an autoimmune disease in which the body produces antibodies that end up attacking thyroid cells, causing inflammation, changes in thyroid function, and decreased synthesis of thyroid hormones.

main symptoms: the main symptom is an enlarged thyroid, also known as goiter, and it is not common to cause pain. There can also be symptoms of hypothyroidism, such as tiredness, drowsiness, dry skin, and lack of concentration, for example, however, it can also alternate with periods of hyperthyroidism, with symptoms such as palpitations, insomnia, and weight loss.

Treatment: treatment is established by the endocrinologist and replacement of thyroid hormones is usually indicated, with the use of Levothyroxine, however, its indication depends on the values ​​of thyroid function, which can be verified through TSH and free T4 blood tests .

2. Quervain’s thyroiditis

Quervain’s thyroiditis occurs as a result of infections by viruses, such as mumps, influenza, adenovirus, echovirus or Coxsackie, for example, being more common in women between 30 and 50 years old. This disease causes intense inflammation in the thyroid and the destruction of its cells.

main symptoms: pain in the thyroid region, which may radiate to the jaw or ears. The gland may be slightly enlarged, causing a sore throat and difficulty swallowing. There may also be symptoms of an airway infection, such as coughing and production of secretions.

Treatment: the treatment for this type of thyroiditis is done with medication to relieve the symptoms, especially with anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Naproxen, for example. In cases of intense or persistent symptoms, the endocrinologist may indicate the use of corticosteroids, such as Prednisone.

To confirm this type of thyroiditis, the doctor may order tests such as ESR, which identifies the presence of inflammation, in addition to the radioactive iodine uptake test, which evaluates thyroid function. If there are still doubts, the doctor can perform a thyroid puncture, which can rule out other causes, such as a cyst or cancer for example. Learn more about tests that evaluate the thyroid.

3. Lymphocytic Thyroiditis

Lymphocytic thyroiditis, also known as silent or painless, is also caused due to autoimmunity, in which antibodies produced in the body attack the thyroid, being more common in women aged 30 to 60 years.

main symptoms: Lymphocytic thyroiditis does not usually cause thyroid pain or tenderness, however it does stimulate the release of thyroid hormones into the bloodstream, which can cause a period of hyperthyroidism symptoms, which usually recover in a few weeks to months. In some cases, there may also be a brief period of hypothyroidism.

Treatment: Lymphocytic thyroiditis has no specific treatment, and control of the symptoms of hyperthyroidism is indicated. In some cases, the doctor may indicate the use of drugs such as Propranolol to control the heartbeat in hyperthyroidism or hormone replacement in the hypothyroidism phase, for example.

4. Riedel’s thyroiditis

Riedel’s thyroiditis, also known as fibrotic thyroiditis, is another type of rare chronic thyroiditis that causes thyroid lesions and fibrosis slowly and gradually, which can lead to hypothyroidism.

main symptoms: Riedel’s thyroiditis causes painless thyroid enlargement, but it can cause a feeling of heaviness in the neck, difficulty swallowing, hoarseness, feeling of suffocation and shortness of breath.

Treatment: treatment for this type of thyroiditis is done with medications to reduce inflammatory activity, such as corticosteroids, Tamoxifen or Methotrexate, for example. Thyroid hormone replacement, when thyroid function is impaired, and surgery, if symptoms of airway compression are severe, may also be indicated by the doctor.

5. Other thyroiditis

Other less common causes of thyroiditis include those caused by intoxication with certain medications, such as chemotherapy drugs or amiodarone for example. Actinic thyroiditis is caused by radiation treatments in the neck region, which can cause inflammation or inhibition of thyroid cell function.

There are also thyroiditis caused by infections by staphylococcal or streptococcal bacteria, or by fungi, such as aspergillus or Candidafor example, or even by some parasites and mycobacteria.