Red spot on the eye: 6 possible causes and what to do

The red spot in the eye can arise from several causes, such as irritation after falling some product or foreign body, a scratch, an allergic reaction or even an eye disease, such as episcleritis, for example..

However, a very important cause of this change in the eye is subconjunctival hemorrhage, known as eye effusion, when a blood vessel ruptures, due to straining, sneezing, coughing, or scratching or being hit in the area.

To identify the cause of the red spot in the eye, it is necessary to seek care from the ophthalmologist, who will carry out the evaluation, and indicate the best treatment for each case.

1. Eye scratch

The eye may become irritated when it is scratched, such as when scratching hard, or when a foreign object falls, such as a speck in the eye, for example. This is because the membrane that lines the eyes, called the conjunctiva, is fragile and contains blood vessels that can easily rupture.

What to do: to relieve eye irritation, it is recommended to make cold compresses, and use lubricating eye drops. However, in case of intense pain that does not improve, or if the stain grows, it is recommended to go to the ophthalmologist so that he can assess the depth of the lesion.

2. Allergic reaction

Allergic reactions due to contact with dust, mites, mold, or chemicals such as makeup or shampoos can cause eye redness that is localized in one spot or diffused throughout the eye, causing conjunctivitis.

In addition to the red spot, there is also itching, burning, tearing or swollen eyelid, in addition to other symptoms such as sneezing and itchy skin, which can also indicate that it is an allergy.

What to do: it is recommended to move away or remove the substance that causes allergy, wash the eyes with saline and use a lubricating or anti-allergic eye drops. If the symptoms persist for more than 2 days, it is necessary to look for the ophthalmologist for a better evaluation of the changes. Here are some home remedies to get rid of eye allergies.

3. Subconjunctival hemorrhage

Also known as hyposphagma or eye effusion, this change is caused when a blood vessel on the surface of the eye ruptures, causing a bloodstain.

The most common causes of this bleeding are scratching or rubbing the eyes, coughing, straining, vomiting, or due to an infection or surgery in the eye or eyelid.

What to do: Most of the time, subconjunctival hemorrhage is not serious, and disappears spontaneously after a few days, it is recommended to apply cold water compresses to the eye 2 times a day and use artificial tears to accelerate healing and reduce discomfort. If the lesion does not improve after a few days or causes pain or changes in vision, an ophthalmologist should be consulted. See more on how to remove the blood stain from the eye.

4. Episcleritis

Episcleritis is inflammation of the layer of the eye that lines the cornea, causing a red spot in the eye, swelling and, in some cases, the appearance of a nodule that can move through the layer of the episclera, called an episcleral nodule.

This alteration is benign and self-limiting, and although its cause is not fully understood, in some cases it can arise in association with autoimmune, rheumatic or infectious diseases, such as syphilis, brucellosis or herpes zoster, for example.

What to do: Episcleritis usually resolves spontaneously after 1 to 2 weeks, and treatment can be done with cold water compresses and artificial tears. The eye doctor may also recommend anti-inflammatories, as well as antibiotics, if there is an infection. Understand better what episcleritis is and how to treat it.

5. Pterygium

The pterygium is a growth of a membrane on the cornea, formed by fibrous tissue and blood vessels, with a reddish color, which can grow slowly and cause symptoms such as discomfort in the eyes, redness and itching. vision.

Its emergence is related to excessive sun exposure, without protection, although it is also influenced by genetics.

What to do: the ophthalmologist may indicate the use of eye drops with artificial tears to relieve discomfort, and sun protection with glasses and hats is also important. If it grows too much and interferes with vision, or for aesthetic reasons, surgery may be performed to remove the tissue.

Red spot on baby’s eye

The baby’s eye may suffer from subconjunctival hemorrhage, as he is frequently straining to have a bowel movement, coughing, or sneezing, and may bring his hand to his eyes to scratch. This condition is usually not a cause for concern, and usually disappears in 2 or 3 weeks.

However, if the spot of blood in the eye persists, or if the baby has fever, eye discharge or other symptoms, you should look for a pediatrician or ophthalmologist, as it could be some type of infection, such as conjunctivitis.

