6 health benefits of sea water

Seawater has several properties that make it beneficial for health, especially with regard to improving the appearance of the skin, treating inflammatory diseases, reducing stress and increasing the feeling of well being.

These benefits are possible due to the fact that seawater is rich in minerals such as magnesium, calcium, potassium, chromium, selenium, zinc and vanadium, which also play important roles in the human body. In addition, the benefits of sea water are related to the fact that the body’s cells are immersed in a liquid that has a composition very similar to that of sea water and that favors cellular activities related to metabolism.

In this way, sea water has great compatibility with these fluids, having numerous health benefits, since human beings need all the minerals that are present in sea water. Therefore, a salt water bath is enough for the skin to absorb these minerals and to have benefits.

1. Contributes to skin health

Minerals such as sodium, potassium, iodine, zinc, silicon and magnesium are very important for cell regeneration and skin hydration and help reduce water loss from the skin. In addition, sea water also has a disinfectant and antiseptic action, which is why it is very effective in relieving the symptoms of psoriasis and eczema, and in improving acne.

Sea water also works as a natural exfoliant, due to the presence of salt and the seaweed present in the sea, rich in proteins, vitamins and minerals, also contribute to healthy skin.

2. Clears the airways

As sea water is a water concentrated in minerals that help to hydrate and fluidize the mucous membranes, it is widely used for nasal application in situations of allergy, colds, flu or nasal congestion, for example.

There are already spray devices that have sea water in their composition, so that the application is easier and more effective, which can be bought in pharmacies.

In addition, there are studies that indicate that seawater has positive effects in the treatment of cystic fibrosis, since it is able to eliminate excess mucus accumulated in the lungs of people with this disease.

3. Relieves heavy legs

Cold sea waves on the legs promote vasoconstriction and increase tissue oxygenation, which improves blood circulation, reducing the swelling characteristic of heavy legs.

4. Improves rheumatic diseases

Due to the composition of minerals such as calcium, magnesium and other trace elements, sea water improves the symptoms of all joint diseases, as it is able to reduce inflammation. In addition, the fact that the person moves in the sea also contributes to muscle and joint health.

5. Reduces stress and anxiety

Due to its composition in magnesium, which has a relaxing action, sea water helps to relieve muscle tension, stress and anxiety. Thus, one way to reduce stress and promote a sense of well-being is through the practice of exercises or activities at sea, such as swimming, for example.

That’s because the practice of physical activities promotes the release of cortisol, which helps to relieve symptoms of anxiety and stress. In addition, the practice of activities promotes the change in breathing patterns, which also helps to relax.

See other ways to fight stress and anxiety.

6. Improves the immune system

Due to the fact that sea water is rich in minerals, it is possible that it has a positive effect on the cells of the body, stimulating their function and promoting the strengthening of the immune system.

Check out more tips to strengthen the immune system: