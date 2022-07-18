Pharmacokinetics and Pharmacodynamics: what is it and what are the differences

Pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics are distinct concepts, which are related to the action of drugs on the body and vice versa.

Pharmacokinetics is the study of the path that the drug takes in the body from ingested until it is excreted, while pharmacodynamics is the study of the interaction of this drug with the binding site, which will occur during this path.

Pharmacokinetics is the study of the path that the drug will follow from the moment it is administered until it is eliminated, going through processes of absorption, distribution, metabolism and excretion. In this way, the drug will find a binding site.

1. Absorption

Absorption consists of the passage of the drug from the place where it is administered, into the bloodstream. Administration can be enteral, which means the drug is taken orally, sublingually or rectally, or parenterally, which means the drug is administered intravenously, subcutaneously, intradermally or intramuscularly.

2. Distribution

Distribution consists of the path that the drug takes after crossing the barrier of the intestinal epithelium into the bloodstream, which may be in the free form, or bound to plasma proteins, and may then reach several sites:

Place of therapeutic action, where the intended effect will be exerted;

Tissue reservoirs, where it will be accumulated without exerting a therapeutic effect;

Place of unexpected action, where it will exert an unwanted action, causing side effects;

Place where they are metabolized, which may increase their action or be inactivated;

Places where they are excreted.

When a drug binds to plasma proteins, it cannot cross the barrier to reach the tissue and exert therapeutic action, so a drug that has a high affinity for these proteins will have a lower distribution and metabolism. However, the residence time in the body will be longer, because the active substance takes longer to reach the site of action and be eliminated.

3. Metabolism

Metabolism largely takes place in the liver, and the following can happen:

Inactivate a substance, which is the most common;

Facilitate excretion, forming more polar and more water-soluble metabolites in order to be eliminated more easily;

Activate originally inactive compounds, altering their pharmacokinetic profile and forming active metabolites.

Drug metabolism may also occur less frequently in the lungs, kidneys, and adrenal glands.

4. Excretion

Excretion consists of the elimination of the compound through several structures, mainly in the kidney, where the elimination is done through the urine. In addition, metabolites can also be eliminated through other structures such as the intestine, through feces, the lung if they are volatile, and the skin through sweat, breast milk or tears.

Several factors can interfere with pharmacokinetics such as age, sex, body weight, diseases and dysfunction of certain organs or habits such as smoking and drinking alcohol, for example.

Pharmacodynamics is the study of the interaction of drugs with their receptors, where they exert their mechanism of action, producing a therapeutic effect.

1. Place of action

The sites of action are the places where endogenous substances, which are substances produced by the body, or exogenous, which is the case of drugs, interact to produce a pharmacological response. The main targets for the action of active substances are the receptors where endogenous substances, ion channels, transporters, enzymes and structural proteins are usually bound.

2. Mechanism of action

The mechanism of action is the chemical interaction that a given active substance exerts with the receptor, producing a therapeutic response.

3. Therapeutic effect

The therapeutic effect is the beneficial and desired effect that the drug has on the body when administered.