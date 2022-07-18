How to treat an allergy during pregnancy

Allergies are very common in pregnancy, especially in women who have previously suffered from allergic reactions. However, it is common for symptoms to worsen during this phase, due to the increase in hormones and changes that occur in the body, which can make a woman more sensitive to allergens.

In addition, dryness and stretching of the skin, along with other changes, can make a pregnant woman more susceptible to hives.

Although allergic symptoms can cause a lot of discomfort, the pregnant woman should be careful before taking any medication, talking to the obstetrician first, in order to understand which are the safest at each stage of pregnancy.

Does allergy in pregnancy harm the baby?

Generally, the allergy is not dangerous for the baby if it is properly treated. However, the symptoms of uncontrolled asthma can cause a decrease in the amount of oxygen in the baby’s blood supply, so controlling the symptoms of asthma is very important to allow both of you to get enough oxygen.

What are the safe remedies in pregnancy?

During pregnancy, medication should be avoided as much as possible. However, it is necessary to weigh the benefits against the risks, and if allergy symptoms start to affect the mother’s appetite, sleep and emotional well-being, it may be necessary to resort to them.

The antihistamines that are considered the safest to use in pregnant women are chlorpheniramine, diphenhydramine and loratadine, however, they should only be used if recommended by your doctor. The use of decongestants is not recommended and, instead, the pregnant woman may choose to use saline solutions, to help decongest and wash her nose.

If more severe symptoms appear, lasting for several days, nasal corticosteroid spray may be necessary. Budesonide is considered the drug of choice for these situations, as it is the safest, but its use should be avoided as much as possible.

If the allergy manifests itself on the skin and the pregnant woman suffers from hives, before using medication, you can bathe in oatmeal and lavender or a clay and aloe poultice, which soothe irritation. Learn how to prepare these home remedies.

How to relieve symptoms without medication

Before resorting to treatment with medication, or even to complement it, the pregnant woman can take some measures that help relieve symptoms naturally, such as:

Avoid the causes that are at the origin of the allergy;

Daily use saline solutions for washing the nose, which help to eliminate allergens;

Avoid contact with animals;

Shower and wash your hair when you arrive from the street, to eliminate allergens, such as pollen;

Avoid cigarette smoke, strong smells and fumes, which can worsen symptoms;

Avoid very hot baths;

Do not wear clothing that is too tight and that is not made of cotton;

Avoid scratching the affected area;

Practice relaxation exercises to manage stress.

In addition, food is also very important to help prevent allergies in pregnancy. It is believed that the omega 3 present in fish can have a preventive effect, as well as the intake of fruits and vegetables, vitamins C, D, E and folate.