What is distilled water, what is it for and effects on the body

Distilled water is the result of a process called distillation, which consists of heating the water until it evaporates, so that during the evaporation process, the minerals and impurities present in the water are lost.

Although it seems like a healthier option, as it removes toxic substances, this type of water may not have the same benefits as mineral or filtered water and, therefore, should be used with care and only with the advice of a doctor or nutritionist.

What is distilled water used for?

Distilled water is mainly used in industrial processes and in laboratories in order to prepare reagents and solvents, since they do not contain mineral salts in their composition, which could interfere with the reactions carried out.

In addition, this type of water is commonly used in car batteries and clothes irons to prevent calcium deposition.

Is it safe to drink distilled water?

Distilled water has no chemicals in its composition and, therefore, when consumed, it has no toxic effect on the body. However, it is important to pay attention to the origin of the distilled water, since due to the packaging process, which is often manual, there may be contamination by microorganisms, which can result in infection.

In addition, some of the effects of drinking distilled water over time are:

Dehydration, since although the person is drinking water, minerals are not being consumed and absorbed by the body, with changes in metabolism, in addition to continuous loss of water through urine, feces and sweat;

Infection, as distilled water may contain microbiological contaminants;

Compromised bone development, as the minerals present in the filtered water, such as calcium and magnesium, are not being supplied, interfering with the bone formation process;

Change in muscle performance, due to the lower amount of minerals present in the body;

In this way, the ideal is to consume filtered or bottled mineral water, as it has the minerals necessary for the functioning of the body. However, if there is no possibility of drinking filtered water, it is important that the diet provides all the minerals necessary for the person’s health.

In addition to avoiding continuous consumption of distilled water, tap water should also be avoided, as although it is treated in many places, it can contain traces of lead and other heavy metals that still exist in some types of plumbing. Here’s how to make water safe to drink.