5 essential tests to identify glaucoma

The only way to confirm the diagnosis of glaucoma is to go to the ophthalmologist to perform tests that can identify if the pressure inside the eye is high, which is what characterizes the disease.

Glaucoma tests are usually done when there are signs of suspicion of glaucoma, such as changes in a routine eye exam, but they can also be ordered as a preventive measure in people who are at greater risk of developing glaucoma, especially when there is a family history of the disease. .

The main tests that the ophthalmologist may order to confirm the diagnosis of glaucoma include:

1. Tonometry (eye pressure)

The eye pressure test, also known as tonometry, measures the pressure inside the eye, which in cases of glaucoma is normally greater than 22 mmHg.

How is done: the ophthalmologist applies eye drops to numb the eye and then uses a device, called a tonometer, to apply light pressure to the eye to assess the pressure inside the eye.

2. Ophthalmoscopy (optic nerve)

The exam to evaluate the optic nerve, scientifically called ophthalmoscopy, is a test that examines the shape and color of the optic nerve to identify whether there are injuries that could have been caused by glaucoma.

How is done: the doctor applies eye drops to dilate the pupil of the eye, and then uses a small flashlight to light the eye and look at the optic nerve, assessing whether there are any changes in the nerve.

3. Perimetry (visual field)

The exam to evaluate the visual field, also called perimetry, helps the ophthalmologist to identify if there are losses in the field of vision caused by glaucoma, especially in the side vision.

How is done: In the case of the Confrontation Field, the ophthalmologist asks the patient to look straight ahead without moving the eyes and then passes a flashlight from one side to the other in front of the eyes, and the patient must warn whenever he stops seeing the light. The most used, however, is Automated Perimetry. See more details about the Campimetry exam.

4. Gonioscopy (type of glaucoma)

The exam used to evaluate the type of glaucoma is gonioscopy, which determines the angle between the iris and the cornea, and when it is open it can be a sign of chronic open-angle glaucoma and when it is narrow it can be a sign of closed-angle glaucoma. whether chronic or acute.

How is done: the doctor applies anesthetic eye drops to the eye and then places a lens over the eye that contains a small mirror that allows you to observe the angle that forms between the iris and the cornea.

5. Pachymetry (corneal thickness)

The exam to assess the thickness of the cornea, also known as pachymetry, helps the doctor to see if the intraocular pressure reading, provided by tonometry, is correct or if it is affected by a very thick cornea, for example.

How is done: the ophthalmologist places a small device in front of each eye that measures the thickness of the cornea.

Other necessary exams

In addition to the tests indicated above, the ophthalmologist may also order other imaging tests to better evaluate the ocular structures. Some of these exams include: Color Retinography, Aneritra Retinography, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), GDx vcc and HRT, for example.

