How to drink water in chronic kidney failure

Generally, the amount of liquid that can be ingested by patients with chronic renal failure is between 2 to 3 glasses of 200 ml each, added to the volume of urine eliminated in a day. That is, if the patient with renal failure makes 700 ml of pee in a day, he can drink that amount of water plus 600 ml per day, at most.

In addition, the amount of water allowed also varies according to the climate and the patient’s physical activity, which may allow for greater fluid intake if the patient sweats a lot.

However, the amount of fluid that can be ingested by the patient has to be controlled by the doctor or nutritionist after a urine test called creatinine clearance that evaluates kidney function and its ability to filter fluid from the body.

How to control the amount of liquids

Controlling the amount of liquids consumed during the day is important to avoid overloading the kidneys and the emergence of complications. in a social way, because in these cases there is a tendency to consume a larger amount than indicated by the doctor.

In addition, a tip that helps control the amount of liquids is to use small cups and cups, as this way you can have more control of the amount consumed.

It is important to control the intake not only of water but also of coconut water, ice, alcoholic beverages, coffee, tea, mate, gelatin, milk, ice cream, soda, soup, juice, because they are considered liquids. However, water from solid foods rich in water such as fruits and vegetables, for example, are not added to the volume of liquids that the doctor allows the patient to ingest.

How to fight thirst in kidney failure

Controlling water intake by patients with chronic kidney failure is important to prevent the disease from getting worse, causing swelling throughout the body, difficulty breathing and increased blood pressure. Some tips to help the patient with renal failure to control thirst, without drinking water, can be:

Avoid salty foods; Try to breathe more through your nose than through your mouth; Eat frozen fruit; Drinking cold liquids; Putting an ice cube in the mouth quenches thirst and the amount of liquid ingested is less; Put lemon juice or lemonade in an ice cube tray to freeze and suck on a pebble when you feel thirsty; When the mouth is dry, put a piece of lemon in the mouth to stimulate saliva or use sour candies or chewing gum.

In addition, it is also possible to reduce thirst just by rinsing your mouth, swishing water or brushing your teeth.

Check out the nutritionist’s tips to learn how to eat ensuring the proper functioning of the kidneys: