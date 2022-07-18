Brazilian Natural Medicine

Timolol eye drops: what is it for and how to use it

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read

Timolol is a drug that has Timolol maleate as its active ingredient, used in the treatment of glaucoma because it helps to reduce pressure in the eyes.

Timolol is a drug produced by the pharmaceutical laboratory Cristália, which also exists in a generic form.

what is it for

Timolol is indicated for the treatment of ocular hypertension and the most diverse types of Glaucoma, whether primary, secondary, open-angle or narrow-angle.

How to use

It can be used at 0.25% or 0.5% and used once or twice a day.

Possible side effects

Timolol side effects include eye irritation, conjunctivitis, hypotension, heart arrhythmias, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, dizziness, depression, nausea, diarrhea, decreased libido and Peyronie’s disease.

Contraindications

Timolol is contraindicated in patients with asthma or chronic lung disease, heart failure and hypersensitivity to any component of the formula. Its use should be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

Always consult a doctor.

Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org

Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 1 day ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Alfalfa: what is it, what is it for and how to use it

11 mins ago

How to relieve the feeling of dizziness and vertigo at home

2 hours ago

Hair Loss: Best home remedies

3 hours ago

What is schizotypal personality disorder and how to treat it

3 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.