Timolol eye drops: what is it for and how to use it

Timolol is a drug that has Timolol maleate as its active ingredient, used in the treatment of glaucoma because it helps to reduce pressure in the eyes.

Timolol is a drug produced by the pharmaceutical laboratory Cristália, which also exists in a generic form.

what is it for

Timolol is indicated for the treatment of ocular hypertension and the most diverse types of Glaucoma, whether primary, secondary, open-angle or narrow-angle.

How to use

It can be used at 0.25% or 0.5% and used once or twice a day.

Possible side effects

Timolol side effects include eye irritation, conjunctivitis, hypotension, heart arrhythmias, cough, difficulty breathing, headache, dizziness, depression, nausea, diarrhea, decreased libido and Peyronie’s disease.

Contraindications

Timolol is contraindicated in patients with asthma or chronic lung disease, heart failure and hypersensitivity to any component of the formula. Its use should be avoided during pregnancy and breastfeeding.