Cervical spondylosis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Cervical spondylosis, also known as arthritis of the neck, is a normal aging process that appears between the vertebrae of the cervical spine, in the neck region, causing symptoms such as:

Pain in the neck or around the shoulder; Pain that radiates from the shoulder to the arms or fingers; Weakness in the arms; Stiff neck sensation; Headache that appears in the back of the neck; Tingling that affects the shoulders and arms

Some people with more severe cases of spondylosis may lose movement in their arms and legs, have difficulty walking and feel stiff in their leg muscles. Sometimes, associated with these symptoms, there may also be a feeling of urgency to urinate or inability to retain urine. In these cases, it is advisable to consult an orthopedist, as spinal nerves may be compromised.

How to confirm the diagnosis

To confirm the diagnosis of cervical spondylosis it is important to consult an orthopedist. Usually, the doctor starts by doing a physical evaluation, to understand what symptoms and what movements can cause them to get worse.

However, in most cases, diagnostic tests such as X-rays, CT scans or MRIs are needed to ensure that there are no other problems that could be causing the same type of symptoms.

Since it is necessary to ignore other diseases of the spine, the diagnosis of cervical spondylosis can take a few weeks or months to be discovered, however, treatment with drugs can be started even before knowing the diagnosis, to relieve the pain and improving a person’s quality of life.

Who is at greatest risk of cervical spondylosis

Cervical spondylosis is very common in the elderly, due to small changes that naturally arise in the joints of the spine over the years. However, people who are overweight, who have poor posture, or who have jobs with repeated neck movements can also develop spondylosis.

Major changes happening to the column include:

dehydrated disks : after the age of 40, the discs that are between the vertebrae of the spine become increasingly dehydrated and small, allowing contact between the bones, which causes the appearance of pain;

: after the age of 40, the discs that are between the vertebrae of the spine become increasingly dehydrated and small, allowing contact between the bones, which causes the appearance of pain; herniated disc : these are very common changes not only in age, but in people who lift a lot of weight without protecting their back. In these cases, the hernia can put pressure on the spinal cord, causing various types of symptoms;

: these are very common changes not only in age, but in people who lift a lot of weight without protecting their back. In these cases, the hernia can put pressure on the spinal cord, causing various types of symptoms; spurs on the vertebrae: with bone degeneration, the body can end up producing spurs, which are accumulations of bone, produced to try to strengthen the spine. These spurs can also end up putting pressure on the spine and various nerves in the spine region.

In addition, the ligaments of the spine also lose their elasticity, causing difficulty in moving the neck and even the emergence of pain or tingling.

How is the treatment done?

In most cases, treatment for cervical spondylosis starts with the use of analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs or muscle relaxants, which help to relieve pain and reduce stiffness in the neck region. However, physiotherapy sessions are also advised to help stretch and strengthen the muscles in the region, greatly improving symptoms in a natural way.

Depending on the intensity of the symptoms, the doctor may also recommend injecting corticosteroids directly into the site. In rarer cases, where symptoms improve, surgery may also be recommended to correct possible changes in the vertebrae of the spine. See more about recovery from this type of surgery and what care to take.