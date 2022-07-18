Toxic shock syndrome: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Toxic shock syndrome is caused by an infection with bacteria Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes, that produce toxins that interact with the immune system, leading to symptoms such as fever, red rash, increased capillary permeability, and hypotension that, if left untreated, can cause multiple organ failure or even death.

This rare syndrome usually occurs in menstruating women who use a tampon heavily or for a long time, or people who have an infected and poorly treated cut, wound, insect bite, or who have an infection caused by S. aureus or S. pyogenes, such as strep throat, impetigo or cellulitis, for example.

Treatment should be done as soon as possible and usually consists of antibiotics, medication to normalize blood pressure and fluids to prevent dehydration.

what are the symptoms

Toxic shock syndrome can lead to symptoms such as difficulty breathing, scaling of the feet and hands, cyanosis of the extremities, kidney and liver dysfunction, headache, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

In more severe cases, muscle impairment, rapidly progressing acute kidney and liver failure, heart failure and seizures can occur.

Possible causes

Toxic shock syndrome can be caused by a toxin released by bacteria Staphylococcus aureus or Streptococcus pyogenes.

Women who use vaginal tampons are at increased risk of suffering from this syndrome, especially if the tampon remains in the vagina for a long time or if it has a high absorption power, which may be due to the attraction of bacteria by the tampon or the occurrence of small cuts in the vagina when it is placed. Learn how to properly use the tampon to prevent an infection.

In addition, this syndrome can also result from diaphragm use or complications in mastitis, sinusitis, cellulitis, throat infection, osteomyelitis, arthritis, burns, skin lesions, respiratory infections, postpartum or after surgical procedures, for example.

how to prevent

To prevent toxic shock syndrome, a woman should change the tampon every 4-8 hours, use a low-absorbent tampon or menstrual cup, and always wash her hands thoroughly. If she has a skin injury, she should keep the cut, wound, or burn well disinfected.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment should be carried out as soon as possible to avoid complications such as liver and kidney failure, heart failure or shock, which can lead to death.

Treatment consists of intravenous antibiotics, drugs to stabilize blood pressure, fluids to prevent dehydration, and immunoglobulin injections to suppress inflammation and strengthen the immune system.

In addition, if necessary, the physician may administer oxygen to assist respiratory function and, if necessary, proceed with drainage and removal of infected regions.