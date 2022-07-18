Hyperkalemia: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Hyperkalemia, also called hyperkalemia, corresponds to an increase in the amount of potassium in the blood, with a concentration above the reference value, which is between 3.5 and 5.5 mEq/L.

The increase in the amount of potassium in the blood can result in some complications such as muscle weakness, abnormal heartbeat and difficulty breathing.

High potassium in the blood can have several causes, however it mainly happens as a result of kidney problems, this is because the kidneys regulate the entry and exit of potassium in the cells. In addition to kidney problems, hyperkalemia can occur as a result of hyperglycemia, congestive heart failure, or metabolic acidosis.

main symptoms

The increase in the amount of potassium in the blood can lead to the emergence of some non-specific signs and symptoms, which may end up going unnoticed, such as:

Chest pain;

Change in heart rate;

Numbness or tingling sensation;

Weakness and/or paralysis of muscles.

In addition, there may be nausea, vomiting, difficulty breathing and mental confusion. When presenting these symptoms, the person should seek medical help as soon as possible to perform blood and urine tests and, if necessary, initiate appropriate treatment.

The normal value of potassium in the blood is between 3.5 and 5.5 mEq/L, with values ​​above 5.5 mEq/L indicative of hyperkalemia. See more about blood potassium levels and why they may be abnormal.

Possible causes of hyperkalemia

Hyperkalemia can happen as a consequence of several situations, such as:

Insulin deficiency;

Hyperglycemia;

Metabolic acidosis;

Chronic infections;

Acute renal failure;

Chronic renal failure;

Congestive heart failure;

Nephrotic syndrome;

Cirrhosis.

In addition, the increase in the amount of potassium in the blood can happen due to the use of some medications, after blood transfusions or after radiation therapy.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for hyperkalemia is done according to the cause of the change, and the use of medication in a hospital environment may be indicated. Severe cases not treated immediately can lead to cardiac arrest and damage to the brain or other organs.

When high potassium in the blood occurs as a result of kidney failure or use of medications such as calcium gluconate and diuretics, for example, hemodialysis may be indicated.

To prevent hyperkalemia, in addition to taking medication, it is important for the patient to have the habit of consuming little salt in their diet, also avoiding its substitutes such as cubes of seasoning, which are also rich in potassium. When the person has a small increase in potassium in the blood, a good home treatment is to drink plenty of water and reduce the consumption of foods rich in potassium, such as nuts, bananas and milk. See a complete list of potassium-rich foods to avoid.