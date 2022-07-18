What is Melissa water for and how to take it

Melissa water is an extract made from the medicinal plant Melissa officinalis, also popularly known as lemon balm. For this reason, this extract contains some medicinal properties attributed to this plant, such as being relaxing, anxiolytic, antispasmodic and carminative.

This is a more practical and more reliable option for drinking lemon balm tea, for example, as the concentration of the plant’s active substances is guaranteed. Thus, the daily consumption of this extract can be a great natural option for people who constantly suffer from mild anxiety, as well as for those who have gastrointestinal problems, such as excess gas and colic.

although the Melissa officinalis is not contraindicated for babies, this product should only be used in children under 12 years old under the guidance of a pediatrician or a naturopath and, ideally, should not exceed 1 month of continuous use, as it contains alcohol in its composition.

what is it for

Melissa water has claims to treat some problems such as:

Mild anxiety symptoms;

Excessive intestinal gas;

Abdominal cramps.

However, according to several studies done with the plant, lemon balm also seems to relieve headaches, decrease coughing and prevent the onset of kidney disorders. See how to use tea from this plant for similar benefits.

The consumption of extracts from Melissa officinalis generally does not cause the appearance of any type of side effect, being well tolerated by the body. However, some people may experience increased appetite, nausea, dizziness, and even drowsiness.

How to drink Melissa water

Melissa water should be consumed orally, following the following dosage:

Children over 12 years old : 40 drops diluted in water, twice a day;

: 40 drops diluted in water, twice a day; Adults: 60 drops diluted in water, twice a day.

In some people, the consumption of this extract can cause drowsiness and, therefore, in these cases, it is advisable to avoid driving vehicles. In addition, no interactions with other drugs or foods were found, and it can be used safely.

Who should avoid consuming Melissa water

Melissa water should not be consumed by people with thyroid problems, as it can cause inhibition of some hormones. Also, it should be used with caution in people with high blood pressure or glaucoma.

Children under the age of 12 and pregnant women should also avoid using Melissa water without a doctor’s or naturopath’s advice.