How to make detox soup for weight loss

Having this detox soup at dinner to lose weight is a great way to start a diet and accelerate weight loss, as it is low in calories, rich in fiber that facilitates digestion and makes you feel full. In addition, it has antioxidant nutrients that detoxify the body and reduce fluid retention.

Thus, you should consume detox soup for 3 consecutive days at dinner time, and continue with a healthy diet the following days, rich in fruits, vegetables and wholegrain foods, such as rice, pasta, flour and wholegrain crackers.

Here are tips to make a great detox soup and start your diet on the right foot.

choose the ingredients

The best ingredients to make a light detox soup are leeks, also called leeks, tomatoes, peppers, parsley, celery, zucchini with skin, onions, cabbage, carrots, chayote and cabbage.

prohibited ingredients

In detox soup, foods such as potatoes, beans, peas, soy, lentils, pasta and chickpeas are not allowed. So, a tip to replace these ingredients and make the soup with a thicker consistency is to use the apple.

How to prepare

To prepare the soup, you must choose 3 or 4 ingredients, varying the vegetables used the next day. During cooking, you should leave the soup on low heat to keep all the nutrients in the vegetables.

In addition, you can season the soup with aromatic herbs such as garlic, mint and basil, but it is not allowed to use meat or vegetable broths or salt.

how to finish

To finish the soup, add a teaspoon of olive oil and a pinch of salt. For those who like it, it is also allowed to add pepper to taste.

It is also important not to grind the soup, as chewing the vegetables makes the feeling of satiety last longer, helping to avoid hunger and the consumption of other foods.

Now, watch the full video that teaches step-by-step how to make this delicious soup that helps you lose weight.

Allowed quantity

As detox soup is rich in fiber and detoxifying vegetables, there is no limit to the amount consumed, being allowed to have as many dishes as you want.

In addition, during the diet it is important to avoid the consumption of sugar, white bread, cakes, sweets, stuffed cookies and foods rich in fat, such as whole milk, sausage, sausage, bacon, fried food and frozen ready-to-eat foods.

3 day menu

The following table provides an example of the menu for a 3-day detox diet with healthy soups and juices:

Snack Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Breakfast Green juice made with 2 cabbage leaves + 1/2 tablespoon of grated ginger + 1 apple + 1 tablespoon of quinoa flakes + 200 ml of coconut water. Beat well and drink without straining. Vegetable smoothie: 200 ml of vegetable milk + 1 banana + 1 slice of papaya + 1 tbsp of linseed soup + 1 tbsp of honey Lemon juice with ginger + 1 slice of wholemeal bread with egg fried in coconut oil Morning snack 1 cup of hibiscus tea 1 cup unsweetened ginger lemon juice 1 cup of red berries Lunch dinner Vegetable soup with pumpkin and quinoa Lentil and kale soup Vegetable, oatmeal and chicken breast soup Afternoon snack Suchá: 200 ml of Hibiscus tea blended with the pulp of 1 Passion Fruit 200 ml of Green Tea + 5 cashew nuts 3 dried plums, mixed with 1 cup of plain yogurt

It is important to remember that this menu should only be followed for a maximum of 3 days, preferably with the follow-up and guidance of a nutritionist. See more recipes for suchas, the drink that mixes the benefits of teas with fruit juices.

indicated exercises

To help with the detox phase of food and deflate the body more quickly, you can choose to do light aerobic exercises, such as walking, cycling and doing water aerobics.

It is important to avoid heavier activities such as weight training, swimming or crossfit, as they require a lot of energy from the body, which will be going through 3 days of more restricted food. When consuming few calories and increasing physical activity a lot, problems such as dizziness, low blood pressure and hypoglycemia can occur. See symptoms of low blood pressure and hypoglycemia.