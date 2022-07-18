17 exercises for bedridden people (mobility and breathing)

Exercises for bedridden people should be done twice a day, every day, and serve to improve skin elasticity, prevent muscle loss and maintain joint movement. In addition, these exercises also improve blood circulation preventing pressure ulcers, also called bedsores.

In addition to physical exercises, it is also important for the bedridden person to do breathing exercises, as they help maintain the functioning of the breathing muscles and ensure greater lung capacity, making the person breathe better and have a more effective cough if they need to expel phlegm, for example.

The exercises should always be performed slowly and respecting the limits of each person. Ideally, the exercises are recommended by a healthcare professional, especially a physical therapist.

1. Exercises for physical mobility

Some great exercises to keep a bedridden person mobile and strengthen muscles are:

legs and feet

With the person lying on their back, ask them to move their ankles, from side to side and from top to bottom, as if they were doing the ‘ballerina foot’ movement. Each movement must be performed 3 times with each foot; Lying on the back, the person should bend and stretch the legs 3 times in a row, with each leg; Lying on your back with your legs bent. Open and close the legs, touching and moving one knee from the other; On your back and with your leg straight, lift your leg up, keeping your knee straight; On your back and with your leg stretched out, open and close your leg, towards the outside of the bed, without bending your leg; Bend your legs and try to lift your butt off the bed, 3 times in a row.

arms and hands

Open and close the fingers, open and close the hands; Rest your elbow on the bed and move your hands up and down and from side to side; Bend your arms, trying to touch your shoulder, 3 times in a row, with each arm; With the arm straight, lift the arm up, without bending the elbow; Keep the arm still and stretched along the body and make the movement of opening and closing the arm, dragging the arm on the bed; Make a shoulder rotation movement, as if drawing a large circle on the wall.

Some important guidelines are to repeat the series of exercises 2 to 3 times, with an interval of 1 to 2 minutes of rest between them and repeat 1 to 3 days a week, with a minimum of 48 hours of rest between sessions.

Easily accessible objects such as a full water bottle, sandbags, rice or beans packaging can be used to increase the resistance of the exercises, contributing to increase muscle mass.

2. Breathing exercises

If the bedridden person is able to get out of bed, they can perform this breathing exercises sitting on the bed or standing. The exercises are:

Place your hands on your belly and breathe in calmly, while observing the movements felt in your own hand; Inhale deeply and release the air slowly ‘pouting’ with your mouth for 5 times in a row; Inhale deeply as you raise your arms and exhale as you lower your arms. To make it easier, you can do it with one arm at a time; Stretch your arms forward and place your palms together. Inhale deeply while opening your arms in a cross shape. Release the air while closing your arms and touch your palms again, 5 times in a row. Half fill a 1.5 l bottle with water and insert a straw. Inhale deeply and release the air through the straw, making balls in the water, 5 times in a row.

These are just a few examples of exercises. The recommended thing is that the exercises are always indicated by a physical therapist, according to the needs of each person, especially when the person cannot perform the movements alone due to lack of strength in the muscles or when there is some neurological change involved, as can happen. after a stroke, myasthenia or quadriplegia, for example.

When not to do the exercises

It is contraindicated to do the exercises when the bedridden person:

You have just eaten because you might vomit;

You have just taken a medication that causes drowsiness;

You have a fever, because exercise may raise your temperature;

You have high or unregulated blood pressure, because it could rise even higher;

When the doctor does not authorize for some other reason.

You should try to do the exercises in the morning, when the person is wide awake and if the pressure rises during the exercises, stop the exercise and do the first breathing exercise until the pressure returns to normal.