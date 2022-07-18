Knee water: symptoms and treatment options

Knee water, scientifically called knee synovitis, is an inflammation of the synovial membrane, a tissue that lines the inside of the knee, leading to increased amount of synovial fluid, and resulting in symptoms such as pain, swelling, and difficulty in movement. Water on the knee is curable and its treatment includes rest, physical therapy, medication and, in some cases, surgery.

The accumulation of water in the knee can be caused by a blow to the knee or by situations such as direct trauma, which is when a person falls to the ground or after a sprained ankle, however, it can also arise in case of chronic diseases. such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis or osteoarthritis, gout, hemophilia, repetitive strain.

Synovial fluid is a lubricating fluid present in the knee, which is clear or has a pale yellow color. Its amount varies between 2 to 3.5 ml but in case of synovitis this amount can reach 20, 40, 80 and even 100 ml causing discomfort pain.

Symptoms of water in the knee

The symptoms of knee synovitis arise due to the increase in synovial fluid within this joint, causing:

Knee pain;

Difficulty walking and fully straightening the leg;

knee swelling;

Weakness of thigh and leg muscles.

If these symptoms are identified, the person should go to the orthopedic doctor for an evaluation. The doctor may perform a puncture of the synovial fluid, removing a part of this ‘water from the knee’ and sending it for laboratory analysis to identify if there is glucose or an increase in proteins or antibodies in this fluid.

Knee water treatment

Treatment for knee water is indicated by the orthopedist according to the person’s symptoms and amount of fluid accumulated in the knee due to inflammation. So, some treatment options are:

1. Medicines

Treatment for knee synovitis starts with the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids (oral or injectable), followed by physical therapy. In some cases, the doctor can remove excess intra-articular fluid through a puncture.

2. Physiotherapy

As for the physiotherapeutic treatment, electrotherapy will be an important part of the treatment as well as muscle strengthening and joint range gain. Ultrasound, TENS, faradic current and laser are some examples of devices that are usually indicated in the physiotherapeutic treatment of knee synovitis, before or after surgery.

3. Surgery

Surgery is indicated in case of chronic synovitis, when knee pain persists for more than 6 months due to rheumatoid arthritis or arthritis, without any improvement with medications, physical therapy or puncture. The surgery can be done openly or arthroscopically and consists of removing much of the synovial tissue and if the menisci are also affected, part of these can be removed as well.

After surgery, the leg is bandaged for 48 hours with the leg elevated to combat swelling, and it is recommended to move the feet to avoid deep vein thrombosis. See what arthroscopy recovery looks like.

In 73 hours after the surgery, you can start walking with crutches and you can start isometric exercises, without moving the knee, and as the person gets better, you can start exercises by bending the knee and using weights, always under the guidance of the physical therapist. The recovery time for this surgery is approximately 6 to 8 weeks for open surgery and 7 to 10 days for knee arthroscopy.

4. Home treatment

A good home treatment to get water out of the knee is to place a cold water pack on the swollen and painful joint 3 to 4 times a day. To do this, just buy a gel bag at the pharmacy or drugstore and leave it in the freezer for a few hours. When frozen, wrap it with paper towels and place it directly on your knee, letting it act for up to 15 minutes at a time.

In most cases, it is not recommended to place a hot water bag on the knee, only under the advice of the doctor or physical therapist.

A good exercise is to lie on your back and bend your leg to the point of pain, which is the point where it starts to bother, and then stretch again. This movement should be repeated about 20 times, without straining the leg too much, so as not to increase the pain.