Autoimmune encephalitis: what it is, causes and treatment

Autoimmune encephalitis is an inflammation of the brain that arises when the immune system attacks the brain cells themselves, impairing their functioning and causing symptoms such as tingling in the body, visual changes, seizures or agitation, for example, which may or may not leave sequelae.

This disease is rare, and can affect people of all ages. There are different types of autoimmune encephalitis, as they depend on the type of antibody that attacks the cells and the area of ​​the brain affected, with some of the main examples being anti-NMDA encephalitis, acute disseminated encephalitis or limbic encephalitis for example, which can arise due to a neoplasm, after infections or without an clarified cause.

Although autoimmune encephalopathy does not have a specific cure, it can be treated with the use of some drugs, such as anticonvulsants, steroids or immunosuppressants, for example, which relieve symptoms, reduce inflammation and help restore full brain functioning.

main symptoms

Since autoimmune encephalitis affects how the brain works, symptoms vary depending on the region affected. However, the most common signs include:

Weakness or changes in sensation in various parts of the body;

loss of balance;

Difficulty speaking;

Involuntary movements;

Vision changes, such as blurred vision;

Difficulty understanding and memory changes;

Taste changes;

Difficulty sleeping and frequent restlessness;

Changes in mood or personality.

In addition, when communication between neurons is greatly affected, hallucinations, delusions or paranoid thoughts can also arise.

Thus, some cases of autoimmune encephalitis can be misdiagnosed as a psychiatric disorder such as schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. When this happens, treatment is not done properly and symptoms may get worse over time or show no sign of significant improvement.

How the diagnosis is made

To make the correct diagnosis of this disease, it is important to consult a neurologist, because in addition to evaluating the symptoms, it is also important to perform other diagnostic tests, such as analysis of cerebrospinal fluid, magnetic resonance imaging or electroencephalogram to detect brain lesions that indicate the existence of autoimmune encephalitis.

Blood tests may also be done to determine whether there are antibodies that could cause these types of changes. Some of the main autoantibodies are anti-NMDAR, anti-VGKC or anti-GlyR, for example, specific for each type of encephalitis.

In addition, to investigate autoimmune encephalitis, the doctor also needs to rule out other, more frequent causes of brain inflammation, such as viral or bacterial infections.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for autoimmune encephalitis is started with one or more of the following types of treatment:

Use of corticosteroids such as Prednisone or Hydrocortisone, to decrease the response of the immune system;

Use of immunosuppressants such as Rituximab or Cyclophosphamide, for more potent reduction of the action of the immune system;

plasmapheresis to filter the blood and remove excess antibodies that are causing the disease;

immunoglobulin injections as it replaces the binding of harmful antibodies to brain cells;

tumor removal that may be the source of the antibodies that cause encephalitis.

Medications may also be needed to reduce symptoms such as anticonvulsants or anxiolytics, for example.

In addition, it is important that the person affected by autoimmune encephalitis undergoes rehabilitation, which may require physical therapy, occupational therapy or psychiatric follow-up, to reduce symptoms and reduce possible sequelae.

What can cause encephalitis

The specific cause of this type of encephalitis is not yet known, and in many cases it occurs in healthy people. It is also believed that autoantibodies may arise after some types of infection, by bacteria or viruses, which can lead to the production of inappropriate antibodies.

However, autoimmune encephalitis can also arise as one of the manifestations of a distant tumor, such as lung or uterine cancer, for example, which is called paraneoplastic syndrome. Therefore, in the presence of an autoimmune encephalitis, it is necessary to investigate the presence of cancer.