Micellar water: what it is, what it is for and how to use it

Micellar water is a liquid widely used to clean the skin, eliminating impurities and makeup applied to the skin. That’s because micellar water is made up of micelles, which correspond to a type of particle that penetrates deep into the pores and absorbs the residues present in the skin, promoting its cleaning and hydration.

Micellar water can be used by anyone, regardless of skin type, as it has no chemicals, preservatives or alcohol, with the objective of purifying the skin, without any type of reaction.

What is micellar water used for?

Micellar water is used with the aim of promoting skin health, which happens due to the presence of micelles in its composition, which, due to their characteristics, absorb the residues present in the skin and manage to promote their removal without causing any irritation to the skin. skin. Thus, micellar water serves to:

Clean the skin and pores, being ideal for cleaning the face at the end of the day or before applying makeup;

Remove makeup, effectively eliminating residue from the face;

Purify and rebalance the skin;

Help reduce oiliness and excess sebum on the skin;

Soften and soothe the skin, being ideal for when the skin is irritated and sensitive.

Due to the fact that in its composition there are no chemical substances, alcohol, preservatives or dyes, it can be applied all over the face, including around the eyes, without causing any type of irritation.

How to use

To apply Micellar Water on your face, just use a little cotton to spread the product all over your face and eyes, morning and night if possible.

After the face is clean and purified, it must be hydrated, using a face moisturizer or thermal water, for example, which is a type of water rich in minerals that promotes skin hydration. See more about thermal water and its benefits.

Micellar Water can be purchased in pharmacies, supermarkets, cosmetics stores or online stores, being sold by different brands such as L’Oréal Paris, Avène, Vichy, Bourjois or Nuxe.