Garlic lowers cholesterol and high blood pressure
Garlic, especially raw garlic, has been used for several centuries as a spice and as a medicinal food due to its health benefits, which are:
- fight cholesterol and high triglycerides, as they contain allicin;
- reduce blood pressureas it relaxes blood vessels;
- prevent thrombosisas it is rich in antioxidants;
- protect the heartby lowering cholesterol and blood vessels.
To obtain these benefits, you should consume at least 4 g of fresh garlic a day or 4 to 7 g of garlic in capsules, as it loses its effect when used in supplement form.
Nutritional information and how to use
The following table shows the nutritional composition of 100 g of fresh garlic.
|The amount in 100 g of fresh garlic
|Energy: 113 kcal
|Protein
|7 g
|Calcium
|14 mg
|Carbohydrate
|23.9 g
|Potassium
|535 mg
|Fat
|0.2 g
|Phosphor
|14 mg
|fibers
|4.3 g
|allicin
|225 mg
Garlic can be used as a seasoning for meats, fish, salads, sauces and side dishes such as rice and pasta.
Also, it is important to remember that raw garlic is more potent than cooked garlic, that fresh garlic is more potent than old garlic, and that garlic supplements are not as beneficial as their natural consumption. In addition to garlic, consuming ginger daily also helps to lower high blood pressure.
How to use garlic to protect the heart
To protect the heart, preference should be given to the use of fresh garlic, which can be added as a seasoning to culinary preparations, placed in water or taken in the form of tea.
garlic water
To prepare garlic water, place 1 crushed garlic clove in 100 ml of water and let the mixture rest overnight. This water should be consumed on an empty stomach to help clean the intestines and reduce cholesterol.
garlic tea
Tea should be made with 1 clove of garlic for every 100 to 200 ml of water. Add minced or crushed garlic in boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes, remove from heat and drink warm. To improve the taste, you can add ginger zest, lemon drops and 1 spoon of honey to the tea.
Garlic Bread Recipe
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon softened unsalted butter
- 1 tablespoon of light mayonnaise
- 1 teaspoon garlic paste or fresh garlic, finely chopped or crushed
- 1 coffee spoon of minced parsley
- 1 pinch of salt
Preparation mode
Mix all the ingredients until it becomes a paste, spread it on the breads and wrap it in aluminum foil before taking it to the medium oven for 10 minutes. Remove the foil and leave for another 5 to 10 minutes, to brown the bread.
Watch the following video and see more health benefits of garlic:
Always consult a doctor.
Verified by RJ985 – Brazilian natural medicine CMIO.org