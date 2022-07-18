Garlic lowers cholesterol and high blood pressure

Garlic, especially raw garlic, has been used for several centuries as a spice and as a medicinal food due to its health benefits, which are:

fight cholesterol and high triglycerides, as they contain allicin;

and high triglycerides, as they contain allicin; reduce blood pressure as it relaxes blood vessels;

as it relaxes blood vessels; prevent thrombosis as it is rich in antioxidants;

as it is rich in antioxidants; protect the heartby lowering cholesterol and blood vessels.

To obtain these benefits, you should consume at least 4 g of fresh garlic a day or 4 to 7 g of garlic in capsules, as it loses its effect when used in supplement form.

Nutritional information and how to use

The following table shows the nutritional composition of 100 g of fresh garlic.

The amount in 100 g of fresh garlic Energy: 113 kcal Protein 7 g Calcium 14 mg Carbohydrate 23.9 g Potassium 535 mg Fat 0.2 g Phosphor 14 mg fibers 4.3 g allicin 225 mg

Garlic can be used as a seasoning for meats, fish, salads, sauces and side dishes such as rice and pasta.

Also, it is important to remember that raw garlic is more potent than cooked garlic, that fresh garlic is more potent than old garlic, and that garlic supplements are not as beneficial as their natural consumption. In addition to garlic, consuming ginger daily also helps to lower high blood pressure.

How to use garlic to protect the heart

To protect the heart, preference should be given to the use of fresh garlic, which can be added as a seasoning to culinary preparations, placed in water or taken in the form of tea.

garlic water

To prepare garlic water, place 1 crushed garlic clove in 100 ml of water and let the mixture rest overnight. This water should be consumed on an empty stomach to help clean the intestines and reduce cholesterol.

garlic tea

Tea should be made with 1 clove of garlic for every 100 to 200 ml of water. Add minced or crushed garlic in boiling water for 5 to 10 minutes, remove from heat and drink warm. To improve the taste, you can add ginger zest, lemon drops and 1 spoon of honey to the tea.

Garlic Bread Recipe

Ingredients

1 tablespoon softened unsalted butter

1 tablespoon of light mayonnaise

1 teaspoon garlic paste or fresh garlic, finely chopped or crushed

1 coffee spoon of minced parsley

1 pinch of salt

Preparation mode

Mix all the ingredients until it becomes a paste, spread it on the breads and wrap it in aluminum foil before taking it to the medium oven for 10 minutes. Remove the foil and leave for another 5 to 10 minutes, to brown the bread.

Watch the following video and see more health benefits of garlic: