Dentures: when to put, main types and cleaning

The use of dentures is usually recommended when there are not enough teeth in the mouth to allow eating or talking without problem, but they can also be used just for the sake of aesthetics, especially when some teeth are missing in the front or when some are missing. teeth makes the face look more saggy.

Although it is more common for dentures to be used by elderly people, due to the natural loss of teeth, it can also be indicated for young people, when there is a lack of teeth for other causes, such as accidents, syndromes or just the lack of permanent teeth, for example. .

Main types of dentures

There are two main types of dentures:

full dentures : completely replace all teeth in an arch, being, therefore, more frequent in the elderly;

: completely replace all teeth in an arch, being, therefore, more frequent in the elderly; partial dentures: they compensate for the loss of some teeth and are usually fixed with the help of the teeth that are around.

Normally, all dentures are removable to allow proper hygiene of the gums and allow the mouth to rest, however, when only a tooth or two is missing, the dentist may advise the use of an implant, in which an artificial tooth is fixed. on the gum, not being possible to remove it at home. Learn more about the implant and when it is used.

How to remove dentures at home

Dentures can be removed at home for proper cleaning, but also to allow the gums to rest. To remove the denture you must:

Rinse your mouth with warm water or mouthwash, to remove the glue from the denture; Pressing the denture from the inside of the teethpushing out of the mouth; Gently shake the denture until it releases completely, if necessary.

During the first times of use, a good tip is to fill the bathroom sink with water so that, in case the denture accidentally falls out, there is a lower risk of breaking.

How to clean dentures

After removing your dentures, it is very important to clean them to avoid the accumulation of dirt and the development of bacteria that, in addition to causing bad breath, can also result in problems such as gingivitis or cavities.

To do this, cleaning the denture is advised:

Fill a glass with water and a cleansing elixir, like the one from Corega or Polident; Brush your dentures, using water and toothpaste, to remove dirt and glue residue; Soak the denture in the glass of water and elixir overnight.

It is also very important not to forget to clean the gums, rinsing with a little mouthwash diluted in water or wiping with a clean wet cloth. The toothbrush should only be used when there are still teeth, as it can damage the gums, which increases the risk of infections in the mouth.

In the morning, simply remove the denture from the cup, apply a little water, dry, apply a little denture glue and put it back in your mouth.