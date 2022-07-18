12 steps to bed bathing the bedridden person

​This technique for bathing someone who is bedridden, with sequelae of stroke, multiple sclerosis or after a complex surgery, for example, helps to reduce the effort and work done by the caregiver, as well as increase the comfort of the patient.

The bath should be given at least every 2 days, but the ideal is to keep the bath as often as the person bathed before becoming bedridden.

To bathe the bed at home, without using a waterproof mattress, it is advisable to place a large open plastic bag under the bed sheet so as not to wet the mattress. Then follow these steps:

Place the person on their back and carefully drag them to the side of the bed where they are going to bathe; Remove the pillow and blankets, but keep a sheet over the person to avoid colds and flu; Wipe the eyes with a wet gauze or a clean, damp cloth, without soap, starting from the inner corner of the eye outwards; Wash your face and ears with a damp sponge, preventing water from getting into your eyes or entering your ears; Dry your face and eyes with a soft, dry towel; Put liquid soap in the water, uncover the arms and belly and, using the sponge soaked in soap and water, wash the arms, starting with the hands towards the armpits, and then continue washing the chest and belly; Dry your arms and belly with the towel and then put the sheet on top again, this time leaving your legs uncovered; Wash the legs with the sponge wet with soap and water, from the feet to the thighs; Dry the legs well with the towel, paying special attention to dry between the toes so as not to get ringworm; Wash the intimate region, starting from the front and moving backwards towards the anus. To wash the anus region, a tip is to turn the person sideways, taking the opportunity to fold the wet sheet towards the body, placing a dry sheet on the half of the bed that is free; Dry the intimate region well and, still with the person lying on their side, wash the back with the other damp and clean sponge so as not to contaminate the back with remains of feces and urine; Lay the person on the dry sheet and remove the rest of the wet sheet, stretching the dry sheet over the entire bed.

Finally, the person must be dressed in clothes suitable for the temperature in the room, so that they are not cold but also not too hot.

If plastic has been used under the bed sheet so as not to wet the mattress, it must be removed at the same time and in the same way as the wet sheet is removed from the bath water.

In addition to bathing, brushing your teeth is also important, see the care you should have in the video:

Material needed to bathe in bed

Material that must be separated before bathing includes:

1 medium basin with warm water (approximately 3 L of water);

2 clean gauzes for the eyes;

2 soft sponges, one is used only for the genital and anus;

1 large bath towel;

1 tablespoon of liquid soap to dilute in water;

Clean and dry sheets;

Clean clothes to wear after showering.

An interesting alternative to facilitate bath time is to use a special bed for bath, such as the brand’s hygiene stretcher. Comfort Carefor example, which can be purchased at a medical-hospital equipment store for an average price of 15 thousand reais.

How to wash your hair in bed

In some two where the person is bathed, to save time and work, you can also take the opportunity to wash your hair. Washing your hair is an equally important task as bathing, but it can be done less times a week, 1 to 2 times, for example.

To do this technique, only one person is needed, but ideally there is another person who can hold the person’s neck during washing, to facilitate the procedure and make the person more comfortable:

Drag the person, lying on his back, towards the foot of the bed; Remove the pillow from your head and place it under your back, so that your head is slightly tilted back; Place a plastic sheet under the person’s head to keep the mattress from getting wet and then place a towel over the plastic to make it more comfortable; Place a low container or plastic bag under your head; Slowly pour water over the hair, with the help of a glass or cup. In this step, it is important to use as little water as possible so as not to wet the mattress, especially when using the bag; Shampoo the hair, massaging the scalp with the fingertips; Rinse the hair to remove the shampoo, using the glass or cup again; Remove the bag or container that is under the head and, with the towel, remove excess water from the hair;

After washing your hair, dry it with a dryer, preventing it from getting damp. In addition, it is important to comb it to prevent it from becoming tangled, preferably using a soft bristle brush.

Since washing your hair can wet the bed sheets, a good tip is to wash your hair at the same time you bathe the bed, avoiding changing the sheets more often than necessary.

Care after bathing

In the case of people who have dressings, it is important to avoid wetting the dressing so as not to infect the wound, however, if this happens, the dressing must be redone or, then, go to the health center.

After bathing in bed, it is important to apply moisturizing cream on the body and put deodorants in the armpits to avoid bad smell, increase comfort and avoid skin problems, such as dry skin, bedsores or fungal infections, for example.