Brushing the teeth of a bedridden person and knowing the correct technique to do so, in addition to making the caregiver’s job easier, is also very important to prevent the development of cavities and other mouth problems that can cause bleeding gums and worsen the general condition. person’s.

It is advisable to brush your teeth after each meal and after using oral medicines, such as pills or syrups, for example, as food and some medicines facilitate the development of bacteria in the mouth. However, the recommended minimum is to brush your teeth morning and night. In addition, a soft bristle brush should be used so as not to cause sores on the gum.

Watch the video to learn how to brush a bedridden person’s teeth:

4 steps to brush your teeth

Before starting the technique for brushing the teeth, the person should be seated on the bed or raised with a pillow to avoid the risk of choking on the toothpaste or saliva. Then follow the step-by-step:

1. Place a towel over the person’s chest and a small empty basin on their lap so that the person can throw away the paste if necessary.

two. Apply about 1 cm of toothpaste to the brush, which is approximately the size of the nail of the little finger.

3. Brush your teeth on the outside, inside and on top, not forgetting to clean your cheeks and tongue.

4. Ask the person to spit out the excess toothpaste into the basin. However, even if the person swallows the excess paste, there is no problem whatsoever.

In cases where the person is unable to spit or has no teeth, the brushing technique should be done by replacing the brush with a spatula, or a straw, with a sponge at the end and the toothpaste with a little bit of mouthwash, such as Cepacol or Listerine, mixed in 1 glass of water.

List of material needed

The supplies needed to brush the teeth of a person who is bedridden include:

1 soft bristle brush;

1 toothpaste;

1 empty bowl;

1 small towel.

If the person does not have all their teeth or has a denture that is not fixed, it may also be necessary to use a spatula with a sponge on the tip, or compresses, to replace the brush in cleaning the gums and cheeks, without hurting.

In addition, dental floss should also be used to remove the residues that remain between the teeth, allowing a more complete oral hygiene.

How to clean a bedridden person’s dentures

To brush the denture, you should carefully remove it from the person’s mouth and wash it with a harder bristle brush and toothpaste to remove all the dirt. Then the denture must be rinsed with clean water and put back in the person’s mouth.

In addition, it is important not to forget to clean the person’s gums and cheeks with a spatula with a soft sponge on the tip, and a little mouthwash diluted in 1 glass of water, before putting the denture back in the mouth.

During the night, if it is necessary to remove the dentures, place them in a glass of clean water without adding any type of cleaning product or alcohol. The water must be changed every day to avoid the accumulation of microorganisms that can infect the denture and cause problems in the mouth. Learn more about caring for your dentures.