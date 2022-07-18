How to turn a bedridden person (in 6 steps and with images)

​The correct technique for turning a bedridden person on their side allows protecting the caregiver’s back and reducing the amount of force needed to turn the person, which should be turned, at most, every 3 hours to avoid the appearance of bedsores.

A good position scheme is to have the person lying on their back, then on one side, then on their back again, and finally on the other side, repeating constantly.

If you have a bedridden person at home, see how to organize all the necessary tasks to provide all the necessary comfort.

6 steps to turn the bedridden person

1. Drag the person lying on his back to the edge of the bed, placing his arms under his body. Start by dragging your upper body and then your legs to share the effort.

Step 1

two. Extend the person’s arm so it’s not under their body when they turn onto their side and place the other arm across their chest.

step 2

3. Cross the person’s legs by placing the leg on the same side as the hand that is on the chest on top.

step 3

4. With one hand on the person’s shoulder and one hand on the person’s hip, turn them slowly and carefully. For this step, the caregiver should place the legs apart and one in front of the other, supporting one knee on the bed.

step 4

5. Slightly turn the shoulder that was under the body and place a pillow on the back, preventing the back from falling into the bed.

step 5

6. To make the person more comfortable, place a pillow between the legs, another under the upper arm and a small pillow under the leg that is in contact with the bed, above the ankle.

step 6

If the person can still be lifted out of bed, you can also use lifting to the chair as a change of position, for example. Here’s how to lift a bedridden person step by step.

Precautions to be taken after becoming a bedridden person

Each time the bedridden person is turned over, it is recommended to apply moisturizing cream and massage the parts of the body that were in contact with the bed during the previous position. That is, if the person has been lying on the right side, massage the ankle, heel, shoulder, hip and knee on that side, facilitating circulation in these places and avoiding wounds.