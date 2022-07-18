How to change a bedridden person’s sheets (in 6 steps)

The bed sheets of someone who is bedridden should be changed after a shower and whenever they are dirty or wet, to keep the person clean and comfortable.

Generally, this technique to change the bed sheets is used when the person does not have the strength to get out of bed, as in the case of patients with Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s or Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis. However, it can also be used after surgeries in which absolute bed rest is advised.

A single person may be able to change the bed sheets, however, it is recommended that, if there is a risk of the person falling, the technique is done by two people, allowing one to take care of the person in the bed.

6 steps to change bedridden person’s sheets

1. Remove the ends of the sheets from under the mattress to loosen them.

Step 1

two. Remove the quilt, blanket, and sheet from the person’s top, but leave the sheet or blanket if the person is cold.

step 2

3. Turn the person to one side of the bed. Here’s a simple way to turn a bedridden person.

step 3

4. Roll the sheets from the free half of the bed towards the person’s back.

step 4

5. Spread the clean sheet on the half of the bed that has no sheet.

step 5

6. Turn the person over to the side of the bed that already has the clean sheet and remove the dirty sheet, stretching the rest of the clean sheet.

step 6

If the bed is articulated, it is advisable that it is at the level of the caregiver’s hip, thus avoiding the need to bend the back too much. In addition, it is important that the bed is completely horizontal to facilitate changing the sheets.

Care to be taken after changing sheets

After changing the bed sheets, it is important to change the pillowcase and stretch the bottom sheet well, securing the corners under the bed. This prevents the sheet from wrinkling, reducing the risk of bedsores.

This technique can be done at the same time as you shower, allowing you to immediately change wet sheets. See an easy way to bathe the bedridden person.