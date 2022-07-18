How to make a natural antibiotic with garlic

An excellent natural antibiotic that can be useful to complement the treatment of various diseases is garlic. For this, just eat 1 raw garlic clove a day to achieve its benefits. But it is important to always wait 10 minutes after crushing or mincing garlic before heating it.

This is a great secret of garlic, to have all its therapeutic potential due to the higher concentration of Allicin, which is the substance with medicinal effects that is in garlic.

However, it is also possible to make a natural syrup to take during the day, making it easier to ingest a clove of garlic. This garlic antibiotic is a homemade alternative to treat common bacterial infections and can be used to improve the immune system, in which case it should be ingested even after the problem is treated.

Raw garlic is also good for the heart and another way to consume it is to cut it into pieces, drizzle with olive oil and use it to season a salad or boiled potatoes, for example. Garlic capsules, found in compounding pharmacies, also achieve the same effect.

How to prepare garlic water

Ingredients

1 raw garlic clove

1 cup (coffee) of water, about 25 ml

Preparation mode

Put the peeled raw garlic clove in the coffee cup with cold water and crush it in the water. After 20 minutes of soaking in this water, the antibiotic is ready. Just drink the water, and you can throw the garlic away.

A good tip to make this garlic water easier to drink is to add it to your favorite juices or shakes, as the properties remain.

Watch the following video and learn about other health benefits of garlic: