Indwelling or relieving bladder catheter: what are they for and differences

A bladder catheter is a thin, flexible tube that is inserted from the urethra to the bladder to allow urine to flow into a collection bag. This type of probe is usually used in cases where they cannot control the act of urinating, due to obstructions such as prostate hypertrophy, urethral dilation or even in cases where it is intended to perform exams in sterile urine or prepare the person for surgery, for example. .

This technique should only be performed if necessary and ideally should be performed by a healthcare professional, as the risk of developing infections, injuries and bleeding is very high. However, there are also some cases where the insertion of the tube can be done at home, but in these cases the correct technique needs to be taught by a nurse and trained in the hospital.

When it is indicated to place a probe

Due to the risks of the technique, the urinary catheter should only be used if it is really necessary, as in the following cases:

Relief of acute or chronic urinary retention;

Control of urine production by the kidney;

Post-renal renal failure due to infravesical obstruction;

blood loss through urine;

Collection of sterile urine for examinations;

Measurement of residual volume;

Control of urinary incontinence;

ureteral dilatation;

Evaluation of the dynamics of the lower urinary tract;

Bladder emptying before, during and after surgeries and exams;

In addition, the placement of a vesical probe can also be done to carry out the administration of medication directly into the bladder, in cases of serious infections, for example.

Main types of urinary catheter

There are two types of bladder catheterization:

1. Indwelling urinary catheter

The indwelling urinary catheter is used when it is necessary to maintain continuous drainage of urine for several days, weeks or months.

This type of probe is indicated when it is necessary to promote constant bladder emptying, monitor urinary output, perform surgical preparation, perform bladder irrigation or to reduce urine contact with skin lesions close to the genital region.

2. Relief or intermittent urinary catheter

Unlike the indwelling urinary catheter, the relief tube does not remain in the person for a long time and is normally removed after the bladder has been emptied.

This type of tube is mostly used to drain urine before a medical procedure or for immediate relief in people with paralysis and chronic urinary retention, for example. It can also be used in people with a neurogenic bladder, to obtain a sterile urine sample or to test for residual urine after emptying the bladder.

How is a urinary catheter placed?

The procedure for placing the urinary catheter must be performed by a healthcare professional and normally follows the following steps:

Gather all the necessary material; Put on gloves and wash the person’s intimate region; Wash hands; Open the catheterization package with the person, in a sterile way; Open the probe package and place it next to the vat, without contaminating it; Place the lubricant on one of the gauzes of the package; Ask the person to lie on their back, with legs open for females and legs together for males; Put on the sterile gloves from the catheterization package; Lubricate the probe tip; For females, perform antisepsis with the mounted forceps, separating the labia minora with the thumb and forefinger, pass a wet antiseptic gauze between the labia majora and minora and over the urinary meatus; For males, perform antisepsis on the glans with forceps mounted with gauze moistened with antiseptic, moving away with the thumb and forefinger of the left hand the foreskin that covers the glans and in the urinary meatus; Take the probe with the hand that did not come into contact with the intimate region and introduce it into the urethra, and leave the other end inside the tub, checking for urine output; Inflate the probe flask with 10 to 20 mL of distilled water.

At the end of the procedure, the probe is fixed to the skin with the help of an adhesive, which in men is placed in the suprapubic region and in women it is applied to the inner thigh.

Possible risks of using the probe

Bladder catheterization should only be performed if absolutely necessary, as it presents a high risk of urinary tract infection, especially when the tube is not properly maintained.

In addition, other risks include hemorrhage, bladder stone formation, and various types of urinary tract injuries, mainly due to excessive force applied to the probe.

Learn how to care for the urinary catheter in order to minimize the risk of infection.