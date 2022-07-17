Tarflex Shampoo: how to use it to relieve psoriasis

Tarflex is an anti-dandruff shampoo that reduces the oiliness of the hair and scalp, preventing flaking and promoting proper cleaning of the hair. In addition, due to its active ingredient, coal tar, this shampoo can also be used in cases of psoriasis to reduce the scaling and itching caused by the disease.

Tarflex shampoo can be bought in pharmacies without a prescription in the form of a bottle with 120 or 200 ml, containing 40 mg of coal tar in each ml.

what is it for

Tarflex works to treat scalp problems such as oiliness, dandruff, seborrheic dermatitis, psoriasis or eczema.

How to use

Tarflex must be used according to the following indications:

Wet the hair and apply the amount of Tarflex to cover all the strands; Massage the scalp with your fingertips; Let the shampoo act for up to 2 minutes; Rinse the hair and repeat the procedure.

This treatment should be repeated twice a week for a total of 4 weeks, which is the time needed to see improvement in symptoms. If this does not happen, it is recommended to consult the doctor who advised the shampoo as it may be necessary to adapt the treatment.

During the treatment, it is advisable to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun on the scalp, to ensure the best effect and avoid skin irritation.

Possible side effects

The most common side effects of Tarflex include skin irritation, allergy and skin sensitivity to the sun, especially when hair growth fails.

As it is a topically applied medication, Tarflex should not be ingested. Therefore, in case of accidental ingestion, you should immediately go to an emergency room.

who should not use

This shampoo should not be used by breastfeeding women, children under 12 years of age or people allergic to coal tar or any other component of Tarflex. Also, it should only be used on children or pregnant women under the supervision of a doctor.