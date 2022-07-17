Antiseptics: what they are, what they are for and which ones to choose

Antiseptics are products used with the aim of reducing, eliminating or inactivating microorganisms present on the skin or surfaces at the time they are used.

There are different types of antiseptics, those with bactericidal action and narrow spectrum, which only eliminate bacteria and a small percentage of other microorganisms, and those with broad spectrum, which have bactericidal, fungicidal and virucidal properties.

What are worth for

Antiseptics are used for the following situations:

Hand washing to prevent the spread of diseases;

Disinfection of mucous membranes to perform medical procedures, such as insertion of a catheter, for example;

Skin cleansing, in preparation for surgery;

Treatment of skin, mouth and throat infections.

Due to their wide application, antiseptics should be chosen according to the purpose of their use and medical recommendation. Some of the broad spectrum antiseptics, which act against viruses, bacteria and fungi, are:

1. Ethyl alcohol

Alcohol is the most effective substance in eliminating bacteria, viruses and fungi, exerting a rapid action.

This colorless substance is effective in concentrations greater than 70%, and can be found in solution or in gel, for hand, umbilical cord and skin hygiene, for arterial or venous blood collection, for example.

In addition, alcohol can also be used to clean surfaces, and in these cases, the solution should be chosen.

Does homemade gel alcohol work?

There is a wide variety of recipes on the internet that teach you how to easily prepare homemade gel alcohol, however, it is not recommended to do so, as it is not possible to guarantee that the concentration of the gel is effective in eliminating all microorganisms. . In addition, some of the ingredients that are added in these recipes can favor their proliferation.

2. Chlorhexidine

Chlorhexidine is a colorless substance and is available in different concentrations, each with different indications. Although it has a weak action against fungi and viruses, this solution is widely used for cleaning the umbilical cord, disinfecting holidays and cleaning burns.

In some solutions, it may be associated with alcohol, being more effective in disinfecting hands and preparing for surgical procedures.

See more about the different ways to use chlorhexidine.

3. Povidone-iodine

Povidone-iodine, known by the trade name Povidine, is a solution with a brown color, indicated for the disinfection of intact skin, the internal and external urogenital tract, hand disinfection, bladder catheterization and disinfection of damaged skin, such as wounds, leg ulcers, superficial wounds and burns.

Learn more about povidone-iodine and how to use it correctly.

when not to use

Unless medically recommended, antiseptics should not be used on surgical wounds or in washing wounds, pressure ulcers and bathing bedridden patients.

What products should not be used

Some of the products popularly known as antiseptics, which still circulate on the market, but which should not be used, are mercurochrome, due to its toxicity and side effects, ether, due to its ineffectiveness as an antiseptic, and eosin, which dries the skin. , being indicated for non-infected dermatological lesions.

In addition, hydrogen peroxide, although it is a widely used disinfectant, is also not effective enough in eliminating all microorganisms, and it is necessary to associate it with other antiseptics to be effective.

In addition, gel alcohol prepared at home should not be used either, as there is a risk of not obtaining an adequate concentration for the elimination of microorganisms, in addition to some of the ingredients benefiting their proliferation.