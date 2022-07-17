Anembryonic pregnancy: what it is, how to identify it and what to do

Anembryonic pregnancy happens when the fertilized egg implants in the woman’s uterus, but does not develop an embryo, creating an empty gestational sac. It is considered one of the main causes of miscarriage during the first trimester, but it is not common to happen.

In this type of pregnancy, the body continues to act as if the woman were pregnant and, therefore, if a pregnancy test is carried out during the first few weeks, it is possible to obtain a positive result, as the placenta is developing and producing the hormones necessary for the pregnancy. pregnancy, and it is even possible to have some symptoms such as nausea, tiredness and sore breasts.

However, by the end of the first 3 months of pregnancy, the body will identify that there is no embryo growing inside the gestational sac and will terminate the pregnancy, causing a miscarriage. Sometimes, this process is very fast, happening in a few days and, therefore, it is possible that the woman does not even realize that she has been pregnant.

See the symptoms of miscarriage.

What can cause this type of pregnancy

In most cases anembryonic pregnancy happens due to an alteration in the chromosomes that carry the genes inside the egg or sperm and, therefore, it is not possible to prevent the development of this type of pregnancy.

Thus, although it may be a shock for the pregnant woman, she should not feel guilty about the abortion, since it is not a problem that can be avoided.

How to identify this type of pregnancy

It is quite difficult for a woman to be able to identify that she is having an anembryonic pregnancy because all signs of a normal pregnancy are present, such as lack of menstruation, a positive pregnancy test and even the first symptoms of pregnancy.

Thus, the best way to diagnose anembryonic pregnancy is during the ultrasound performed in the first 3 months of pregnancy. In this exam, the doctor will look at the amniotic sac, but will not be able to identify an embryo, nor will he be able to hear the heartbeat of the fetus.

What to do and when to get pregnant again

Anembryonic pregnancy usually only happens once in a woman’s life, however, it is recommended to wait until the appearance of the first period after the abortion, which happens about 6 weeks later, to try to conceive again.

This time must be respected to allow the body to eliminate all waste from the inside of the uterus and properly recover for a new pregnancy.

In addition, the woman should feel emotionally recovered from the abortion, before trying a new pregnancy, because, even if it is not her fault, it can cause feelings of guilt and loss that need to be overcome.