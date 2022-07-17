Folic acid during pregnancy: what is it for and how to take it

Taking folic acid pills during pregnancy does not make you fat and serves to ensure a healthy pregnancy and the good development of the baby, preventing damage to the baby’s neural tube and diseases. The ideal dosage should be guided by the obstetrician and it is advised to start its consumption at least 1 month before becoming pregnant.

This consumption should be started very early because the neural tube, the fundamental structure for the complete development of the baby’s nervous system, closes in the first 4 weeks of pregnancy, a period when the woman may not have discovered that she is pregnant yet.

What is folic acid used for in pregnancy?

Folic acid in pregnancy serves to reduce the risk of injury to the baby’s neural tube, preventing diseases such as:

Spina bifida;

Anencephaly;

cleft lip;

Heart diseases;

Anemia in the mother.

In addition, folic acid is also responsible for helping with placenta formation and DNA development, as well as decreasing the risk of pre-eclampsia during pregnancy. Know all the symptoms that this complication can cause in Preeclampsia.

Recommended doses of folic acid

Generally, the recommended dose of folic acid in pregnancy is 600 mcg per day, but as many of the pills used are 1, 2 and 5 mg, it is common for doctors to recommend taking 1 mg to make taking the medicine easier. Some of the supplements that may be recommended include Folicil, Endofolin, Enfol, Folacin or Acfol for example.

In some special cases, such as when the woman is obese, has epilepsy or has had children with a nervous system deficiency, the recommended doses may be higher, reaching 5 mg per day.

Medicines are not the only source of folic acid, as this nutrient is also present in several dark green vegetables, such as kale, arugula or broccoli for example. In addition, some processed foods such as wheat flour have been reinforced with this nutrient to prevent food shortages.

Foods Rich in Folic Acid

Some foods rich in folic acid that should be consumed regularly include:

Boiled chicken, turkey or beef liver;

Brewer’s yeast;

Cooked black beans;

boiled spinach;

boiled noodles;

Peas or lentils.

Dark green foods rich in folic acid

This type of food helps ensure sufficient amounts of folic acid for the body, and this nutrient is also very important for the baby’s father, who, like the mother, should bet on the consumption of these foods to ensure the baby’s good development. See other foods rich in this nutrient at Foods Rich in Folic Acid.

Also see why the use of vitamin C and E supplements is not recommended in pregnancy.

Does folic acid cause autism in the baby?

Although folic acid has many benefits for the health and development of the baby, and can even prevent autism, if it is consumed in excessive doses, it is possible that there is an increased chance of having autism.

This suspicion exists because it was observed that many mothers of autistic children had a high value of folic acid in the bloodstream during pregnancy. Thus, this risk does not occur if folic acid is supplemented at the recommended doses, of about 600mcg per day, and care should only be taken to avoid excessive consumption, and it is important that any nutritional supplementation or use of medication during this period should be guided. by the doctor.