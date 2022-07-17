Pressotherapy: what it is, what it is for and advantages

Pressotherapy is a type of lymphatic drainage in which a device that looks like big boots is used that cover the entire leg, abdomen and arms. In this equipment, the air fills these ‘boots’, which presses the legs and abdomen in a rhythmic way, which allows the mobilization of the lymph, deflating the region.

Pressotherapy sessions last an average of 40 minutes and can be performed in aesthetic or physiotherapy clinics, provided they are trained by a trained professional. Despite being a safe procedure and with several advantages, it is not recommended for people who have an active infection in the place where the drainage will be performed or for people who have deep vein thrombosis.

What is it for and how to do it

Pressotherapy is an excellent treatment to eliminate excess fluid from the body, being particularly useful to perform:

After plastic surgery or aesthetic treatment such as lipocavitation;

To fight cellulite;

To deflate the abdominal region, and despite not removing the fat, it helps to reduce measurements and therefore ‘lose weight’;

To treat lymphedema in the arm after breast removal;

For those who have vascular spiders, small to medium-sized varicose veins, or suffer from fluid retention and have swollen legs with a feeling of heaviness and soreness;

In case of chronic venous insufficiency, where symptoms such as swelling, darkening of the skin or eczema appear, which cause pain, fatigue and a feeling of heaviness in the legs;

During pregnancy because it completely eliminates swollen legs and feet, promoting the health and well-being of the pregnant woman, but it should not be used on the belly so as not to cause discomfort.

Each session lasts 30 to 40 minutes and can be performed daily if needed. To improve the efficiency of the treatment, a pillow can be placed under the person’s legs, so that they are higher than the heart, which also facilitates venous return.

Advantages and disadvantages

The main difference between pressotherapy in relation to manual lymphatic drainage is that the equipment always exerts the same pressure on the body, and therefore, despite helping, manual lymphatic drainage can be more efficient because the body is worked in parts and the therapist you can stay longer in an area that needs it the most. In addition, in manual drainage, all liquid is directed by sessions, while in pressotherapy, pneumatic pressure occurs over the entire limb at once.

Thus, for pressotherapy to have better results, it is necessary to perform about 10 minutes of manual lymphatic drainage near the neck and in the lymph nodes of the knees and groin, so that the procedure is performed more efficiently. If this care is not taken, the effectiveness of pressotherapy is reduced.

With this, it can be concluded that doing pressotherapy alone is not as efficient as performing a manual lymphatic drainage session, but that when performing, at least, the emptying of lymph nodes manually before starting pressotherapy, it already increases its effectiveness.

When it shouldn’t be done

Despite being considered a safe procedure, pressotherapy is not recommended in some situations, such as:

Fever;

Infection or wound in the area to be treated;

Large caliber varicose veins;

Cardiac changes such as heart failure or arrhythmia;

Tingling sensation in the treated areas;

Deep vein thrombosis manifesting with intense calf pain;

About the belly during pregnancy;

Cancer and its complications, such as lymphedema (but lymphatic drainage may be allowed);

People who use a cardiac pacemaker;

Lymph node infection;

Erysipelas;

Fracture not yet consolidated at the site to be treated.

In these cases, pressotherapy could be harmful to health and is therefore contraindicated.