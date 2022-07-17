Pain in the bottom of the belly in pregnancy: what it can be (and when to go to the doctor)

Although pain in the bottom of the belly is a matter of concern for pregnant women, most of the time it does not represent serious situations, being mainly related to changes in the body to accommodate the developing baby, especially if the pain occurs in the first weeks of pregnancy. .

On the other hand, when the pain in the bottom of the belly during pregnancy is intense and accompanied by other symptoms such as fluid loss through the vagina, fever, chills and headache, it can be indicative of more serious situations, and the woman should go to the hospital. as soon as possible so that the diagnosis is made and the treatment started.

1. Development of pregnancy

Pain in the bottom of the belly is a very common situation in pregnancy and happens mainly due to the expansion of the uterus and displacement of Organs abdominal organs to accommodate the developing baby. Thus, it is common that as the baby grows, the woman feels discomfort and a light and passing pain in the foot of the belly.

What to do: As belly pain is considered normal and part of the pregnancy development process, no treatment is necessary. In any case, it is important that the woman makes regular visits to the doctor so that the pregnancy can be monitored.

2. Contractions

The occurrence of contractions in the second trimester of pregnancy, known as training contractions or Braxton Hicks contractions, can also cause lower belly pain, which are milder and last a maximum of 60 seconds.

What to do: These contractions are not serious and usually go away in a short time just by changing your position, and are not a cause for concern. However, when they become frequent, it is recommended to consult the doctor so that tests are carried out to evaluate the development of pregnancy.

3. Ectopic pregnancy

Ectopic pregnancy is also a condition that can cause pain in the abdomen during pregnancy and is characterized by the implantation of the embryo outside the uterus, usually in the fallopian tubes. In addition to the pain in the bottom of the belly, which can be quite intense, there may also be other symptoms, and small blood loss through the vagina.

What to do: It is important that the woman consults the obstetrician gynecologist so that the evaluation and diagnosis of ectopic pregnancy can be carried out so that the most appropriate treatment can be initiated, which depends on the location of the embryo implantation and gestation time.

Usually, treatment for ectopic pregnancy is done with the use of drugs to terminate the pregnancy, as it may pose a risk to the woman, or performing surgery to remove the embryo and reconstruct the fallopian tube. Learn more about treatment for ectopic pregnancy.

4. Miscarriage

If pain in the lower abdomen is related to abortion, the pain usually appears in the first trimester of pregnancy, is quite intense and is accompanied by other characteristic signs and symptoms, such as fever, loss of fluid through the vagina, bleeding and pain. constant head.

What to do: In this case, it is very important that the woman goes to the hospital so that tests are carried out to check the baby’s heartbeat and thus proceed to the most appropriate treatment.

Know the main causes of abortion and know what to do.

when to go to the doctor

It is recommended to go to the obstetrician gynecologist when the pain in the bottom of the belly is strong, frequent or is accompanied by other symptoms such as headache, chills, fever, bleeding or clots coming out of the vagina. That’s because these symptoms are usually indicative of more serious changes that need to be immediately investigated and treated to avoid complications for the mother or baby.