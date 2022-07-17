Lymphatic drainage for pregnant women: benefits and how it is done

Lymphatic drainage for pregnant women aims to activate blood circulation and reduce swelling of the legs, feet and face, eliminating excess liquid through urine, and should be performed by a physical therapist or massage therapist.

Lymphatic drainage in pregnancy is contraindicated in the first 3 months of pregnancy and it is important that it is done by a suitable professional, as the belly, back and feet, which are the places where greater fluid retention can be observed, have points stimulants that can cause premature birth.

It is important to emphasize that manual lymphatic drainage is a very light type of massage in which no force is applied.

Benefits of lymphatic drainage in pregnancy

Manual lymphatic drainage for pregnant women is a very light type of massage that helps to reduce leg fatigue, ankle discomfort and swollen feet, contributing to a better quality of life for pregnant women. In postpartum, drainage helps to eliminate excess fluid from the mother’s body and improve her defenses.

The benefits of lymphatic drainage in pregnancy include:

Decreased swelling in the legs and feet;

Improved blood circulation;

Decreased risk of developing varicose veins;

Improved nutrition of cells and tissues;

It promotes good relaxation.

It is normally recommended to carry out 1 lymphatic drainage session per week throughout pregnancy and postpartum to help promote a woman’s sense of well being.

How to do lymphatic drainage in pregnancy

Lymphatic drainage in pregnancy can be done on the legs, arms and face.

Stimulate the main lymph nodes through the pumping maneuver for 5 to 7 times in a row, always at the beginning and at the end of lymphatic drainage. This stimulation is necessary to empty the region so that it can receive the fluid that will be drained. Step 2 – Slide the regions that need to be drained with smooth and repeated movements, 5 to 7 times per area, always sliding your hands from the bottom to the top.

In the legs

Lymphatic drainage massage on the legs helps reduce leg swelling at the end of the day and should be done as follows:

Slide the hands from the knee to the groin, repeating 7 times; Slide the hands from the ankle to the groin, repeating 7 times; Place your hands on the back of the knee and slide down to the groin, repeating 5 to 10 times.

Also see how to prevent swollen ankles in pregnancy.

in the arms

Lymphatic drainage in the arms is a great way to relieve the accumulation of fluid in the hands and arms and can be done by following these steps:

Slide the hand from the elbow to the armpit, repeating 7 times in front of the arm; Slide the hand from the wrist to the armpit, repeating 7 times in front of the arm.

In the face

The lymphatic drainage technique on the face helps to eliminate the small swelling that appears near the nose and under the eyes and can be done as follows:

Slide the fingertips from the nose to the ears, repeating 8 times; Slide the fingertips from the outer corner of the eye to the root of the hair, repeating 5 times; Slide the fingertips from the inner corner of the eye to the root of the hair, repeating 7 times;

To improve the results of lymphatic drainage, it is recommended that pregnant women drink at least 2 liters of water a day, walk 30 minutes a day, wear comfortable clothes and give preference to fruits, lean meats and vegetables.

when it is not indicated

Although it can be performed during pregnancy, lymphatic drainage may be contraindicated in some situations such as high-risk pregnancy, renal failure, hypertension, thrombosis and diseases related to the lymphatic system.