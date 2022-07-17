Stelara (ustekinumab): what it is for and how to take it

Stelara is an injectable medication used for the treatment of plaque psoriasis, especially indicated for cases where other treatments have not been effective.

This drug has in its composition ustekinumab, which is a monoclonal antibody that acts by inhibiting specific proteins responsible for the manifestations of psoriasis. Learn what monoclonal antibodies are for.

what is it for

Stelara is indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in patients who have not responded to other treatments, who cannot use other medications or other treatments such as cyclosporine, methotrexate and ultraviolet radiation.

How to use

Stelara is a medicine that must be applied in the form of an injection, being recommended to take 1 dose of 45 mg in weeks 0 and 4 of treatment, according to the instructions given by the doctor. After this initial phase, it is only necessary to repeat the treatment every 12 weeks.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects of Stelara may include dental infections, upper respiratory tract infection, nasopharyngitis, dizziness, headache, oropharyngeal pain, diarrhea, nausea, itching, low back pain, myalgia, arthralgia, tiredness, application site erythema and pain at the application site.

who shouldn’t use

Stelara is contraindicated for patients allergic to ustekinumab or any of the components of the formula.

Also, before starting treatment with this drug, you should talk to your doctor if you are pregnant or breastfeeding, or if you have signs or suspicions of infections or tuberculosis.